Green Bay signed Christian Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million extension

To begin the 2025 season, Packers WR Christian Watson is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in Week 18 of 2024.

That means he is out at least the first four games for Green Bay. Despite Watson missing time, he is still a part of Green Bay’s plans. On Tuesday, NFL insiders announced that Watson is signing a one-year, $13.25 million deal with the Packers. He is now under contract with the team through the 2026 season.

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Packers selected WR Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. Over three years with Green Bay, Watson has yet to play a full season. The young WR has had a handful of long-term injuries. Fifteen games in 2024 were a career-high for Christian Watson. He started all 15 games he played in for Green Bay.

During the team’s final game of the 2024 season, Christian Watson sustained an ACL injury. He battled all offseason to be ready for Week 1. However, Watson was not ready for Green Bay’s season opener. The 26-year-old landed on the PUP list to begin 2025. Watson will miss at least the first four games of the season. Despite not being available to begin the year, the team has rewarded Watson with a new contract.

The most productive season of his career was still his rookie year in 2022. That was also Aaron Rodgers' final season with Green Bay. Watson had 611 receiving yards along with a career-high 41 receptions and seven touchdowns.

To improve their WR core this offseason, the Packers did something they hadn’t in 20+ years. Green Bay used the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select Matthew Golden out of Texas. Golden started in Week 1 for the Packers and had two catches for 16 yards. Jayden Reed had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Romeo Doubs led all pass catchers with 68 yards. With no true dominant WR in their locker room, Green has shown they can adapt in the passing game. Christian Watson will be another weapon at their disposal when he returns from a knee injury.