NFL

Dallas traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Packers one week before the season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic 1
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic 1

On August 1, Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Just a few weeks later, Parsons’ wish was granted. Jerry Jones did what nobody thought he would ever do. 

He traded two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 28. Marking the end of Parsons’ time in Dallas. This happened one week before the Cowboys were set to kick off the 2025 season vs. the Eagles. Now, Dallas is without a player who’s had at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons. A massive loss defensively for the Cowboys.

What will life be like in Dallas without Micah Parsons?


To acquire Micah Parsons, the Green Bay Packers gave up two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. Additionally, they signed the 26-year-old to a four-year, $188 million contract. Parsons was guarenteed $120 million at signing and is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Micah Parsons has been a superstar since he entered the league. Coming out of Penn State, his dream was to play for Dallas. He was drafted by the team 12th overall in 2021.

Four years later, his relationship with the Cowboys ended, and Parsons is no longer on the team. Since the trade has happened, Dallas’ Jerry Jones continues to make a fool of himself. Members of the media have joked about his incompetence in the past. However, it’s gone to another level after Dallas’ owner lost a generational talent.

Sometime during the spring, Micah Parsons thought he was having an informal discussion with Jerry Jones. Dallas’ owner saw this as agreeing upon a framework for a contract. When Parsons wanted his agent to help negotiate the deal, Jerry Jones reportedly felt betrayed. Jones is not used to being told no. There was a clear disconnect between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons this offseason. Hence, the blockbuster trade on Thursday afternoon.

Micah Parsons hopes to join a list of defensive stars who left their team and joined the Packers to win a Super Bowl. That includes Reggie White and Charles Woodson. White started his career with the Eagles and became an unrestricted free agent. He signed with the Packers and won the Super Bowl with the team in 1996. Charles Woodson began his career with the Raiders but left the team to sign with the Packers. Like Reggie White, he won a Super Bowl with Green Bay. Micah Parsons hopes to do the same as the newest Green Bay Packer.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Will Howard Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Steelers rookie Will Howard is throwing again after suffering a fractured pinkie

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2025
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
NFL
Bijan Robinson addressed an issue that has held the Falcons back in the past
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2025

Following three seasons of going 7-10, the Falcons fired Arthur Smith after 2023. For the 2024 season, they hired former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as the new head coach.  In…

Micah Parsons Cowboys pic 1
NFL
Dallas traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Packers one week before the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2025

On August 1, Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Just a few weeks later, Parsons’ wish was granted. Jerry Jones did what nobody thought he would ever…

J.K. Dobbins Broncos pic
NFL
J.K. Dobbins is predicted to lead Denver’s backfield early in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 28 2025
Joe Mixon Texans pic
NFL
Houston is unsure if RB Joe Mixon will suit up in the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 28 2025
DeVon Achane Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ De’Von Achane (calf) will be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 27 2025
Adam Thielen Vikings pic
NFL
Carolina has traded veteran WR Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 27 2025
Arrow to top