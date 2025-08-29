Dallas traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Packers one week before the season

On August 1, Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Just a few weeks later, Parsons’ wish was granted. Jerry Jones did what nobody thought he would ever do.

He traded two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 28. Marking the end of Parsons’ time in Dallas. This happened one week before the Cowboys were set to kick off the 2025 season vs. the Eagles. Now, Dallas is without a player who’s had at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons. A massive loss defensively for the Cowboys.

What will life be like in Dallas without Micah Parsons?

ESPN Sources: Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro LB Micah Packers to the Green Bay Packers. Parsons and the Packers already have reached agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract. @DavidMulugheta of @Athletesfirst had a hand in the trade and ultimately negotiating the… pic.twitter.com/Hznxabll0P — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2025



To acquire Micah Parsons, the Green Bay Packers gave up two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. Additionally, they signed the 26-year-old to a four-year, $188 million contract. Parsons was guarenteed $120 million at signing and is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Micah Parsons has been a superstar since he entered the league. Coming out of Penn State, his dream was to play for Dallas. He was drafted by the team 12th overall in 2021.

Four years later, his relationship with the Cowboys ended, and Parsons is no longer on the team. Since the trade has happened, Dallas’ Jerry Jones continues to make a fool of himself. Members of the media have joked about his incompetence in the past. However, it’s gone to another level after Dallas’ owner lost a generational talent.

Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go! 🧀🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/FBnN1zRIri — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 28, 2025

Sometime during the spring, Micah Parsons thought he was having an informal discussion with Jerry Jones. Dallas’ owner saw this as agreeing upon a framework for a contract. When Parsons wanted his agent to help negotiate the deal, Jerry Jones reportedly felt betrayed. Jones is not used to being told no. There was a clear disconnect between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons this offseason. Hence, the blockbuster trade on Thursday afternoon.

Micah Parsons hopes to join a list of defensive stars who left their team and joined the Packers to win a Super Bowl. That includes Reggie White and Charles Woodson. White started his career with the Eagles and became an unrestricted free agent. He signed with the Packers and won the Super Bowl with the team in 1996. Charles Woodson began his career with the Raiders but left the team to sign with the Packers. Like Reggie White, he won a Super Bowl with Green Bay. Micah Parsons hopes to do the same as the newest Green Bay Packer.