Get Ready for Kickoff: ACC College Football Schedule 2023/24 Announced

It’s time for college football fans to get excited again as conference schedules are released. The ACC has officially announced its schedule for the 2023-2024 season, and it’s shaping up to be one to watch. With a new divisionless format, the top two teams will compete for the ACC Conference Championship, making every game crucial in the race to the top.
Hartman to Take on Wake on Senior Day
One highly anticipated matchup will see former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman take on his old team on Nov. 18. Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023-2024 season and will face off against his former teammates on Notre Dame’s Senior Day.
Notre Dame will play a major part in ACC play next season. With six ACC opponents on their schedule, including powerhouses Clemson and Florida State. This new format will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as every game could potentially have a significant impact on the championship race.
ACC vs. SEC to start the year
There will be another huge showdown between LSU and Florida State to kick-off the season. FSU took down the Tigers in the opening game of the 2022/23 season and will be hoping for a repeat of that result.
Another interesting week one battle takes place in Charlotte between Heisman hopeful Drake Maye and the underachieving Spencer Rattler when UNC and South Carolina face-off on Sep. 2. Both QBs will be looking to keep their end of season form rolling over to the new season.
Yet another ACC and SEC battle occurs in the second week when Miami takes on Texas A&M. The Aggies struggled in the 2022/23 season, but have a massively talented roster still and will be a good test of where Miami are early in the season.
2023 ACC Football Schedule pic.twitter.com/yHuLLGhzem
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) January 31, 2023
The ACC Commissioner, John Swofford, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the complete schedule for the upcoming season and provide our student-athletes, coaches, and fans with the opportunity to plan their fall. The new format will bring a fresh energy to the conference and we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.”
The new format, which does away with divisions and focuses solely on the top two teams, will be in place until at least 2026. This change will bring a new level of excitement and competition to the ACC and is sure to keep fans on their toes.
Complete ACC Schedule for the 2023/24 Season
Boston College
- Sept. 2: Northern Illinois
- Sept. 9: Holy Cross
- Sept. 16: Florida State
- Sept. 23: at Louisville
- Sept. 30: Virginia
- Oct. 7: at Army
- Oct. 21: at Georgia Tech
- Oct. 28: UConn
- Nov. 3: at Syracuse
- Nov. 11: Virginia Tech
- Nov. 16: at Pittsburgh
- Nov. 24: Miami
Clemson
- Sept. 4: at Duke
- Sept. 9: Charleston Southern
- Sept. 16: FAU
- Sept. 23: Florida State
- Sept. 30: at Syracuse
- Oct. 7: Wake Forest
- Oct. 21: at Miami
- Oct. 28: at NC State
- Nov. 4: Notre Dame
- Nov. 11: Georgia Tech
- Nov. 18: North Carolina
- Nov. 25: at South Carolina
Duke
- Sept. 4: Clemson
- Sept. 9: Lafayette
- Sept. 16: Northwestern
- Sept. 23: at UConn
- Sept. 30: Notre Dame
- Oct. 14: NC State
- Oct. 21: at Florida State
- Oct. 28: at Louisville
- Nov. 2: Wake Forest
- Nov. 11: at North Carolina
- Nov. 18: at Virginia
- Nov. 18: Pittsburgh
Florida State
- Sept. 3: LSU (Orlando)
- Sept. 9: Southern Miss
- Sept. 16: at Boston College
- Sept. 23: at Clemson
- Oct. 7: Virginia Tech
- Oct. 14: Syracuse
- Oct. 21: Duke
- Oct. 28: at Wake Forest
- Nov. 4: at Pittsburgh
- Nov. 11: Miami
- Nov. 18: North Alabama
- Nov. 25: at Florida
Georgia Tech
- Sept. 1: Louisville (Atlanta)
- Sept. 9: South Carolina State
- Sept. 16: at Ole Miss
- Sept. 23: at Wake Forest
- Sept. 30: Bowling Green
- Oct. 7: at Miami
- Oct. 21: Boston College
- Oct. 28: North Carolina
- Nov. 4: at Virginia
- Nov. 11: at Clemson
- Nov. 18: Syracuse
- Nov. 25: Georgia
Louisville
- Sept. 1: Georgia Tech (Atlanta)
- Sept. 7: Murray State
- Sept. 16: at Indiana
- Sept. 23: Boston College
- Sept. 29: at NC State
- Oct. 7: Notre Dame
- Oct. 14: at Pittsburgh
- Oct. 28: Duke
- Nov. 4: Virginia Tech
- Nov. 9: Virginia
- Nov. 18: at Miami
- Nov. 25: Kentucky
Miami
- Sept. 1: Miami (Ohio)
- Sept. 9: Texas A&M
- Sept. 14: Bethune-Cookman
- Sept. 23: at Temple
- Oct. 7: Georgia Tech
- Oct. 14: at North Carolina
- Oct. 21: Clemson
- Oct. 28: Virginia
- Nov. 4: at NC State
- Nov. 11: at Florida State
- Nov. 18: Louisville
- Nov. 24: at Boston College
North Carolina
- Sept. 2: South Carolina (Charlotte)
- Sept. 9: Appalachian State
- Sept. 16: Minnesota
- Sept. 23: at Pittsburgh
- Oct. 7: Syracuse
- Oct. 14: Miami
- Oct. 21: Virginia
- Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech
- Nov. 4: Campbell
- Nov. 11: Duke
- Nov. 18: at Clemson
- Nov. 25: at NC State
NC State
- Sept. 2: at UConn
- Sept. 9: Notre Dame
- Sept. 16: VMI
- Sept. 22: at Virginia
- Sept. 29: Louisville
- Oct. 7: Marshall
- Oct. 14: at Duke
- Oct. 28: Clemson
- Nov. 4: Miami
- Nov. 11: at Wake Forest
- Nov. 18: at Virginia Tech
- Nov. 25: North Carolina
Pittsburgh
- Sept. 2: Wofford
- Sept. 9: Cincinnati
- Sept. 16: at West Virginia
- Sept. 23: North Carolina
- Sept. 30: at Virginia Tech
- Oct. 14: Louisville
- Oct. 21: at Wake Forest
- Oct. 28: at Notre Dame
- Nov. 4: Florida State
- Nov. 11: Syracuse (New York)
- Nov. 16: Boston College
- Nov. 25: at Duke
Syracuse
- Sept. 2: Colgate
- Sept. 9: Western Michigan
- Sept. 16: at Purdue
- Sept. 23: Army
- Sept. 30: Clemson
- Oct. 7: at North Carolina
- Oct. 14: at Florida State
- Oct. 26: at Virginia Tech
- Nov. 3: Boston College
- Nov. 11: Pittsburgh (New York)
- Nov. 18: at Georgia Tech
- Nov. 25: Wake Forest
Virginia
- Sept. 2: Tennessee (Nashville)
- Sept. 9: James Madison
- Sept. 16: at Maryland
- Sept. 22: NC State
- Sept. 30: at Boston College
- Oct. 7: William & Mary
- Oct. 21: at North Carolina
- Oct. 28: at Miami
- Nov. 4: Georgia Tech
- Nov. 9: at Louisville
- Nov. 18: Duke
- Nov. 25: Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
- Sept. 2: Old Dominion
- Sept. 9: Purdue
- Sept. 16: at Rutgers
- Sept. 23: at Marshall
- Sept. 30: Pittsburgh
- Oct. 7: at Florida State
- Oct. 14: Wake Forest
- Oct. 26: Syracuse
- Nov. 4: at Louisville
- Nov. 11: at Boston College
- Nov. 18: NC State
- Nov. 25: at Virginia
Wake Forest
- Aug. 31: Elon
- Sept. 9: Vanderbilt
- Sept. 16: at Old Dominion
- Sept. 23: Georgia Tech
- Oct. 7: at Clemson
- Oct. 14: at Virginia Tech
- Oct. 21: Pittsburgh
- Oct. 28: Florida State
- Nov. 2: at Duke
- Nov. 11: NC State
- Nov. 18: at Notre Dame
- Nov. 25: at Syracuse