Get Ready for Kickoff: ACC College Football Schedule 2023/24 Announced

It’s time for college football fans to get excited again as conference schedules are released. The ACC has officially announced its schedule for the 2023-2024 season, and it’s shaping up to be one to watch. With a new divisionless format, the top two teams will compete for the ACC Conference Championship, making every game crucial in the race to the top.

Hartman to Take on Wake on Senior Day

One highly anticipated matchup will see former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman take on his old team on Nov. 18. Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023-2024 season and will face off against his former teammates on Notre Dame’s Senior Day.

Notre Dame will play a major part in ACC play next season. With six ACC opponents on their schedule, including powerhouses Clemson and Florida State. This new format will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as every game could potentially have a significant impact on the championship race.

ACC vs. SEC to start the year

There will be another huge showdown between LSU and Florida State to kick-off the season. FSU took down the Tigers in the opening game of the 2022/23 season and will be hoping for a repeat of that result.

Another interesting week one battle takes place in Charlotte between Heisman hopeful Drake Maye and the underachieving Spencer Rattler when UNC and South Carolina face-off on Sep. 2. Both QBs will be looking to keep their end of season form rolling over to the new season.

Yet another ACC and SEC battle occurs in the second week when Miami takes on Texas A&M. The Aggies struggled in the 2022/23 season, but have a massively talented roster still and will be a good test of where Miami are early in the season.

The ACC Commissioner, John Swofford, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the complete schedule for the upcoming season and provide our student-athletes, coaches, and fans with the opportunity to plan their fall. The new format will bring a fresh energy to the conference and we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.”

The new format, which does away with divisions and focuses solely on the top two teams, will be in place until at least 2026. This change will bring a new level of excitement and competition to the ACC and is sure to keep fans on their toes.

Complete ACC Schedule for the 2023/24 Season

Boston College

Sept. 2: Northern Illinois

Sept. 9: Holy Cross

Sept. 16: Florida State

Sept. 23: at Louisville

Sept. 30: Virginia

Oct. 7: at Army

Oct. 21: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 28: UConn

Nov. 3: at Syracuse

Nov. 11: Virginia Tech

Nov. 16: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 24: Miami

Clemson

Sept. 4: at Duke

Sept. 9: Charleston Southern

Sept. 16: FAU

Sept. 23: Florida State

Sept. 30: at Syracuse

Oct. 7: Wake Forest

Oct. 21: at Miami

Oct. 28: at NC State

Nov. 4: Notre Dame

Nov. 11: Georgia Tech

Nov. 18: North Carolina

Nov. 25: at South Carolina

Duke

Sept. 4: Clemson

Sept. 9: Lafayette

Sept. 16: Northwestern

Sept. 23: at UConn

Sept. 30: Notre Dame

Oct. 14: NC State

Oct. 21: at Florida State

Oct. 28: at Louisville

Nov. 2: Wake Forest

Nov. 11: at North Carolina

Nov. 18: at Virginia

Nov. 18: Pittsburgh

Sept. 3: LSU (Orlando)

Sept. 9: Southern Miss

Sept. 16: at Boston College

Sept. 23: at Clemson

Oct. 7: Virginia Tech

Oct. 14: Syracuse

Oct. 21: Duke

Oct. 28: at Wake Forest

Nov. 4: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 11: Miami

Nov. 18: North Alabama

Nov. 25: at Florida

Sept. 1: Louisville (Atlanta)

Sept. 9: South Carolina State

Sept. 16: at Ole Miss

Sept. 23: at Wake Forest

Sept. 30: Bowling Green

Oct. 7: at Miami

Oct. 21: Boston College

Oct. 28: North Carolina

Nov. 4: at Virginia

Nov. 11: at Clemson

Nov. 18: Syracuse

Nov. 25: Georgia

Louisville

Sept. 1: Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

Sept. 7: Murray State

Sept. 16: at Indiana

Sept. 23: Boston College

Sept. 29: at NC State

Oct. 7: Notre Dame

Oct. 14: at Pittsburgh

Oct. 28: Duke

Nov. 4: Virginia Tech

Nov. 9: Virginia

Nov. 18: at Miami

Nov. 25: Kentucky

Miami

Sept. 1: Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 9: Texas A&M

Sept. 14: Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 23: at Temple

Oct. 7: Georgia Tech

Oct. 14: at North Carolina

Oct. 21: Clemson

Oct. 28: Virginia

Nov. 4: at NC State

Nov. 11: at Florida State

Nov. 18: Louisville

Nov. 24: at Boston College

Sept. 2: South Carolina (Charlotte)

Sept. 9: Appalachian State

Sept. 16: Minnesota

Sept. 23: at Pittsburgh

Oct. 7: Syracuse

Oct. 14: Miami

Oct. 21: Virginia

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 4: Campbell

Nov. 11: Duke

Nov. 18: at Clemson

Nov. 25: at NC State

NC State

Sept. 2: at UConn

Sept. 9: Notre Dame

Sept. 16: VMI

Sept. 22: at Virginia

Sept. 29: Louisville

Oct. 7: Marshall

Oct. 14: at Duke

Oct. 28: Clemson

Nov. 4: Miami

Nov. 11: at Wake Forest

Nov. 18: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25: North Carolina

Pittsburgh

Sept. 2: Wofford

Sept. 9: Cincinnati

Sept. 16: at West Virginia

Sept. 23: North Carolina

Sept. 30: at Virginia Tech

Oct. 14: Louisville

Oct. 21: at Wake Forest

Oct. 28: at Notre Dame

Nov. 4: Florida State

Nov. 11: Syracuse (New York)

Nov. 16: Boston College

Nov. 25: at Duke

Syracuse

Sept. 2: Colgate

Sept. 9: Western Michigan

Sept. 16: at Purdue

Sept. 23: Army

Sept. 30: Clemson

Oct. 7: at North Carolina

Oct. 14: at Florida State

Oct. 26: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 3: Boston College

Nov. 11: Pittsburgh (New York)

Nov. 18: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 25: Wake Forest

Sept. 2: Tennessee (Nashville)

Sept. 9: James Madison

Sept. 16: at Maryland

Sept. 22: NC State

Sept. 30: at Boston College

Oct. 7: William & Mary

Oct. 21: at North Carolina

Oct. 28: at Miami

Nov. 4: Georgia Tech

Nov. 9: at Louisville

Nov. 18: Duke

Nov. 25: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

Sept. 2: Old Dominion

Sept. 9: Purdue

Sept. 16: at Rutgers

Sept. 23: at Marshall

Sept. 30: Pittsburgh

Oct. 7: at Florida State

Oct. 14: Wake Forest

Oct. 26: Syracuse

Nov. 4: at Louisville

Nov. 11: at Boston College

Nov. 18: NC State

Nov. 25: at Virginia

Wake Forest