College Football

Georgia Bulldogs Become Just Third Team to Win Back-To-Back College Football National Championships in BCS/CFP Era

David Evans
stetson bennett 6
stetson bennett 6
Monday night’s emphatic victory over TCU in the College Football National Championship means the Georgia Bulldogs join a very short list of teams that have managed to win back-to-back titles. In the BCS and CFP era, it has only ever been accomplished by USC and Alabama.

A New Dynasty

There is a new dynasty brewing in NCAA football. The Georgia Bulldogs are CFP National Champions for the second successive year. A walk-on, junior college transfer quarterback has led the Bulldogs to an undefeated season and they are on top of the college football world again. Stetson Bennett and his head coach Kirby Smart reigned supreme on Monday evening as the Bulldogs pulverized the TCU Horned Frogs by a scoreline of 65-7.

TCU were in the game for a short while, but Bennett put them to the sword quickly and dashed their hopes reasonably early. Bennett, who was responsible for six total touchdowns in the game, equaling a CFP-era record, had the Bulldogs up 38-7 at the half and Texas Christian’s hopes of an upset were all but dashed.

Bennett’s Curtain Call

His curtain call came in the fourth quarter in a moment the 25-year-old said he would never forget. It was also a performance he should never forget, and a story for the ages.

Bennett came from junior college and was a walk-on at Georgia when he initially got there. He waited a few years before eventually getting his start after JT Daniels got hurt in 2021. In that time, Bennett has gone 29-3 and now has two National Championships and an SEC title to his name.

His time at Georgia now at an end, Bennett can possibly look towards a pro career. Whichever NFL roster he lands on will at least have themselves a proven winner with a huge chip on their shoulder.

Back-To-Back

Georgia became the first team to go back-to-back in the CFP National Championship since Alabama in 2012. The only other team that has done it in the BCS or CFP era was USC in 2005 and 2006. Georgia have already been installed as favorites with sportsbooks to make it three in a row next year.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

