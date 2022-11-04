Front Row Seats for Tennessee vs. Georgia Priced at Over $3,300, Cheapest Seats Over $600

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In what is undoubtedly the biggest game of college football this season so far, fans are having to dig deep into their wallets if they want a ticket. Tennessee plays Georgia on Saturday in a 1 v 3 matchup according to the College Football Playoff selection committee. Vols and Bulldogs fans are looking to the secondary market for tickets, where the cheapest ones available are selling for over $600. For front row seats on the halfway line, NCAAF fans can expect to pay upwards of $3,300.

$600 for the ‘cheap seats’

If you want to go to this year’s biggest NCAA football game so far, be prepared to fork out for it. The Tennessee Volunteers versus Georgia Bulldogs tickets are currently going for over $600. And that’s for the cheap seats.

Prior to the start of the season, tickets were going for less than $200. However, now priced as the most expensive in college football, the price has increased 200% on the secondary market.

How huge is Saturday’s game between #1 Tennessee-#3 Georgia? It’s the most expensive ticket for a college football regular season game on record, according to @TickPick $197: Get-in price before the season $626: Current get-in price, bypassing Ohio St-Michigan this year ($519) pic.twitter.com/Ubq5gg6A9C — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2022

The Bulldogs’ home field, Sanford Stadium has a capacity of 93,000 and that looks like it will be packed to the rafters on Saturday afternoon.

UGA provided Tennessee with 5,000 away tickets prior to the season, but Tennessee returned 2,000 of them that went unsold in July as was required. We are pretty sure they’d like the opportunity to sell those again.

Front row seats upwards of $3,000

Front row seats for the game are going in excess of $3,000 on secondary market ticket website TickPick.com. For that amount of money you could access a streaming service like YouTube TV for about four years. Alternatively, you could buy a bridge that we are selling here at Sports Lens. Hit us up for our Cash App details.

The highest price tickets are around the halfway line, which is no surprise. These tickets can be purchased for the price of $3,390.

We’ll put our feet up and fire up the 65 inch TV instead, thank you very much.

The game kicks off at 3:30 PM EST on Saturday and can be watched on CBS.

