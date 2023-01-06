College Football

Former Tennessee Volunteers QB Erik Ainge Tries to Remain Relevant by Calling Georgia QB Stetson Bennett ‘A Punk’

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
erik ainge
erik ainge
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Tennessee’s quarterbacks between Peyton Manning and Hendon Hooker is a list of very forgettable names. In amongst them is something called an Erik Ainge. Ainge, for some bizarre reason, has his own radio show with a very witty, original name, ‘The Erik Ainge Show.’ On a recent episode of the show, Ainge took a shot at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett, who won a National Championship last year, and is in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this year, was branded ‘a punk’ by Ainge.

Angry Ainge Calls Successful Junior College Transfer QB ‘A Punk’

Eric Ainge seems like a bitter, angry man. On a recent episode of his radio show, ‘The Eric Ainge Show,’ the former Vols quarterback called Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett ‘a punk.’

“You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” Ainge said. “It was cute when he first got to play and played pretty good. And now the whole like I’m a walk-on, I’m a JUCO transfer, he’s like 28-3 as a starter at Georgia, or something like that.

“I’m cheering hard against him. I want Georgia not to just lose the game I don’t want them to lose with Stetson Bennett throwing 4 touchdowns. I want Stetson Bennett to throw 4 picks and cost his team a championship. He’s such a punk.”

So, Stetson Bennett is a punk because *checks notes* he is a successful junior college transfer? Got it. We are sure that Bennett will spend the next week tossing and turning, unable to sleep because of the the ‘savage’ words of Mr. Erik Ainge.

Ainge, a former Outback Bowl MVP (lol), cannot compete with Bennett’s resume. Bennett is a national champion, CFP Championship Game Offensive MVP, SEC Championship Game MVP, and a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Bennett will be looking to add to his impressive college football resume when Georgia takes on TCU in the CFP National Championship on January 9.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
espn
College Football

LATEST ESPN’s College Football Playoff Semifinal Viewers Increase by 28% From Last Season, Best in Five Years

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 4 2023
jim harbaugh2
College Football
Could Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Convince Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh to be the Next Panthers Head Coach?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 4 2023

With Michigan’s season over and the Wolverines again coming up just short at the final hurdle, rumors are swirling that they could lose their head coach Jim Harbaugh to the…

paul finebaum
College Football
ESPN College Football Analyst Paul Finebaum Says Alabama was the Most Impressive SEC Team in Bowl Games
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 4 2023

ESPN college football analyst Paule Finebaum was on ‘McElroy and Cubelic’ on Tuesday morning telling us which SEC team impressed him the most this bowl season. Despite good performances from…

gary hahn
College Football
NC State Radio Announcer Gary Hahn Suspended After ‘Illegal Aliens’ Comment About Sun Bowl in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 3 2023
steve sarkisian alamo bowl
College Football
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian’s Foul-Mouthed Tirade at Alamo Bowl Assistant Leads to Calls for Longhorns to Fire Him
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 2 2023
Sun Bowl
College Football
How To Bet On The Sun Bowl In Florida | Best Florida Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Dec 30 2022
rose bowl NEW
College Football
Utah Rose Bowl Utah Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 2 2023
Arrow to top