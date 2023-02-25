Former NFL wide receiver Sam Hurd has been released from prison after serving time on drug trafficking charges. Hurd, who played for the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2013 after being arrested for attempting to buy and distribute large amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

Hurd Imprisoned in 2013

When NFL wide receiver Sam Hurd signed a three-year deal worth $5 million with the Chicago Bears in 2011, things were looking bright for the former Northern Illinois standout. However, just a couple of years later, Hurd was facing 15 years in prison after being arrested for attempting to buy and distribute large amounts of illegal drugs.

In 2013, Hurd was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty on those charges.

Cowboys Disbelief at Hurd’s Crimes

Hurd’s release from prison on January 31 was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons, who stated that former NFL wide receiver Hurd was sent to community confinement in San Antonio to serve out his remaining time until his scheduled release date of May 30. The specific details of Hurd’s release conditions have not been disclosed.

Hurd’s conviction and subsequent release have sparked different reactions from the media, his former teammates, and club officials. Some like former head coach Jason Garrett at the Dallas Cowboys could not believe Hurd was arrested at the time.

“You’re kidding,’’ Garrett said. “No. You’ve got to be kidding.’’

None of the Cowboys at the time commented, but the feeling in the locker room was it could not be true. Hurd was known for his faith and how genuine he was. Now, many of them refuse to even speak his name.

10 of 15 Years Served

During his time in the NFL, Hurd played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears, but his career was cut short after his arrest outside a steakhouse in Chicago. At the time of his arrest, Hurd was facing up to life in prison, but he pleaded guilty to one count of drug trafficking and was sentenced to 15 years.

Despite the disappointment and shock felt by those who knew Hurd during his time in the NFL, his release from prison has given him a chance to turn his life around. According to former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Gil Soffer, Hurd has an opportunity to make a positive contribution to society.

However, the reactions to Hurd’s conviction and release also reflect the severity of his crimes and the impact they had on the community. Hurd’s case serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of drug trafficking and the importance of staying on the right path.