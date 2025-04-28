NFL

ESPN’s Mel Kiper called the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 draft ‘ho-hum’

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mel Kiper ESPN pic
Mel Kiper ESPN pic

Over the weekend, the 2025 NFL draft happened in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It’s a time for teams to replenish their talent and build for the future. 

Each year, ESPN’s Mel Kiper gives grades after the draft is over. Kiper gave the Cincinnati Bengals a “C” and called their 2025 draft “ho-hum.” He was not a fan of what the Bengals did with their draft capital this year. They drafted one defensive end, two offensive linemen, one running back, and two linebackers.

Why was Mel Kiper not a fan of the Bengals’ 2025 draft class?


According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Cincinnati’s biggest needs heading into the 2025 draft were “Edge rusher, linebacker, safety, and guard.” With the 17th pick in this year’s draft, the Bengals selected DE Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M. However, Kiper believed they drafted Stewart too high. According to his rankings, Kiper had Stewart as the 27th-best player in this year’s class. Despite filling a need at DE, Kiper thought the Bengals’ draft was “ho-hum.”

With their second-round pick, Cincinnati selected LB Demetrius Knight #49th overall out of South Carolina. Knight is an older player in this year’s class. He’ll turn 25 this summer. In his lone season with the Gamecocks in 2024, Knight was voted a team captain. With their third-round pick, Cincinnati selected OG Dylan Fairchild out of Georgia. He’s a two-time national champion with the Bulldogs and was a full-time starter the last two seasons. The Bengals believe he can be an immediate starter for their team.

The Bengals checked most of the boxes that they needed to in the 2025 draft. However, analyst Mel Kiper called their draft “ho-hum.” What matters is how these players develop for the Bengals. Kiper is just an analyst, and what he says is not always the truth. We saw that in this year’s draft when Kiper had Shedeur Sanders as the #1 QB in the 2025 class. However, Sanders turned out to be a fifth-round pick and the sixth QB taken. We’ll see what impact this rookie class makes for the Bengals in 2025.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Mel Kiper ESPN pic
NFL

LATEST ESPN’s Mel Kiper called the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 draft ‘ho-hum’

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
Jax Ulbrich pic
NFL
Multiple players were prank-called by the same number/area code during the 2025 NFL draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025

Over the weekend, the 2025 NFL draft took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It’s a special time for players and their families. Making it to the NFL is something these…

Shedeur Sanders pic 1
NFL
What is the best landing spot for Shedeur Sanders after falling to the second round?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2025

Entering the 2025 NFL draft, one of the biggest wild cards was Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. His draft grades were all over the place. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had him as…

Cam Ward Titans pic
NFL
The Titans and Giants were the only teams to select a QB in the first round of the 2025 draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 25 at 11.52.34
NFL
New Patriots OT Will Campbell: “I’m going to fight and die to protect Drake Maye”
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 25 2025
Travis Hunter Colorado pic
NFL
Will any team trade up on Thursday night for generational prospect Travis Hunter?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 24 2025
Aaron Rodgers Pat McAfee Show
NFL
Aaron Rodgers left more questions than answers after his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 18 2025
Arrow to top