The Miami Dolphins got one of their most explosive playmakers back into their lineup in Week 11. De’Von Achane had missed the previous four contests while he recovered from a knee issue that he suffered against the Giants, which caused Miami to become less dynamic in the run game. He was the starter for Miami’s most recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Achane was ready to unleash his speed after over a month on the shelf.

Dolphins Hoping Achane Will be Available Friday

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is headed toward a big day of practice Wednesday in regards to his status Friday vs. Jets, per HC Mike McDaniel. Achane (knee) will want to play. McDaniel said they aren’t concerned about further injury but want to see how much he can do in a game. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 22, 2023

It didn’t last very long. After one rushing attempt and one four-yard pass catch, Achane went to the sideline with a noticeable limp, leaving the game early in the first quarter and heading into the blue medical tent. He then made his way into the Dolphins locker room.

There was hope that he would get back into the game when he came back onto the sidelines during the second quarter and second half, but he was a bystander for the remainder of the contest without his helmet in his hand.

After the game, it was reported by head coach Mike McDaniel that Achane had the same injured knee get landed on and that he was in some pain. He said that the speedy running back was itching to get back into the game, but was held out by the coaching staff as a precaution.

Short Turnaround Won’t Help Recovery Time

Dolphins now 10-point favorites at Jets via DraftKings. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 21, 2023

The short turnaround for the Dolphins this week isn’t going to help with any recovery time, but De’Von Achane has a chance to play this week. Miami will play in the first ever Black Friday game this week, and will hit the road to take on the New York Jets.

Based on reports out of Miami, Achane could be available. McDaniel told reporters that he would practice on Wednesday, which would give the team a pretty good idea of where the player stands and if there is any further risk of injury by potentially allowing him to play.

While he hasn’t played much and the sample size is small, De’Von Achane has been one of the most dangerous running backs in the league this season. He is averaging an incredible 11.8 yards per carry, and has the highest yards per game average in the NFL at 92.2.