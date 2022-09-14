We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Saturday, Alabama left Texas with a last-second victory, but Texas lost more than just the game. It is likely their starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers will miss time over the next few weeks. Dallas Turner who delivered the hit that caused the injury said there was no intent to hurt the Texas QB and the hit wasn’t dirty.

Dirty Hit or Clean Tackle?

Towards the end of the first quarter as Quinn Ewers let a pass fly, he was dumped to the ground by Alabama linebacker, Dallas Turner. A penalty was called for roughing the passer and Ewers was forced to exit the game.

The Dallas Turner hit on Quinn Ewers pic.twitter.com/vNeuicidXB — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) September 10, 2022

In a press conference on Tuesday, Dallas Turner, who was flagged for the penalty said the play was ‘just another QB hit’. It is possible to see both sides of the argument, but we would lean on Turner’s side just about.

Turner’s Side of the Story

“I feel like he’s a good quarterback, and I hope he has a very speedy recovery,” Turner said in the press conference. “But it was just a QB hit, and that’s how I looked at it. No intent to hurt him or nothing like that. No dirty play, nothing.”

Turner also added he was surprised that the play drew a flag. He pondered how the game of football was changing and how he would need to adapt and learn from it.

Scrolling the Depth Chart

Hudson Card was the next man up for Texas in the Bama game. He was injured, limping heavily in the second half. If neither Ewers nor Card can go on Saturday, the next quarterback up is redshirt freshman, Charles Wright.

On Saturday, UTSA travel to take on Texas while Alabama are also at home as they take on the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Both teams are expected to win comfortably.