Complete College Football TV Schedule for Week 10 – When and Where to Watch the Biggest Games

Whether you are wondering where to watch the big college football game this weekend or where to catch your small school’s game, we have you covered. We have the complete TV schedule for NCAAF games below.

The weekend’s biggest games

There are four ranked matchups this weekend and they are as follows:

#1 Tennessee Volunteers @ #3 Georgia Bulldogs | 3:30 PM CBS

#24 Texas Longhorns @ #13 Kansas State Wildcats | 7:00 PM FS1

#6 Alabama Crimson Tide @ #10 LSU | 7:00 PM ESPN

#21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ #22 NC State Wolfpack | 8:00 PM ACC Network

Other games of note include:

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ #7 TCU Horned Frogs | 12:00 PM Fox

#4 Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 7:30 PM NBC

Florida State Seminoles @ Miami (FL) Hurricanes | 7:30 PM ABC

Full Schedule

Date Time (EST) Game TV Thursday, November 3, 2022 7:00 PM UTEP @ Rice CBS Sports Network Thursday, November 3, 2022 7:30 PM Appalachian State @ Coastal Carolina ESPN and the ESPN Sports app Thursday, November 3, 2022 7:30 PM Alabama A&M @ Mississippi Valley State ESPNU and the ESPN Sports app Friday, November 4, 2022 7:00 PM Duke @ Boston College ESPN2 and the ESPN Sports app Friday, November 4, 2022 7:00 PM UMass @ UConn CBS Sports Network Friday, November 4, 2022 7:30 PM Alcorn State @ Prairie View A&M ESPNU and the ESPN Sports app Friday, November 4, 2022 10:30 PM Oregon State @ Washington ESPN2 and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 11:30 AM Air Force @ Army CBS and Paramount+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Texas Tech @ TCU Fox and the Fox Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Iowa @ Purdue Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Big Ten Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Ohio State @ Northwestern ABC and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Florida @ Texas A&M ESPN and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Minnesota @ Nebraska ESPN2 and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Tulane @ Tulsa ESPNU and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM North Carolina @ Virginia ACC Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Kentucky @ Missouri SEC Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM WKU @ Charlotte CBS Sports Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Brown @ Yale ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Norfolk State @ North Carolina A&T ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Lehigh @ Holy Cross ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 PM Robert Morris @ Charleston Southern ESPN3 Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:30 PM Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech ESPN3 Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:30 PM St. Francis (PA) @ Georgetown ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 1:00 PM Columbia @ Harvard ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 1:00 PM Penn @ Cornell ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 1:00 PM Dartmouth @ Princeton ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 1:00 PM Kennesaw State @ UT-Martin ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 1:00 PM North Dakota @ Indiana State ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 1:00 PM Fordham @ Bucknell ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 1:00 PM Lafayette @ Colgate ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 1:00 PM Marist @ Morehead State ESPN3 Saturday, November 5, 2022 1:30 PM Delaware State @ South Carolina State ESPN3 Saturday, November 5, 2022 2:00 PM USF @ Temple ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 2:00 PM Marshall @ Old Dominion ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 2:00 PM North Dakota State @ Western Illinois ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 2:00 PM Chattanooga @ The Citadel ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 2:00 PM Howard @ North Carolina Central ESPN3 Saturday, November 5, 2022 2:00 PM Missouri State @ South Dakota ESPN3 Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:00 PM Baylor @ Oklahoma ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:00 PM Georgia State @ Southern Miss ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:00 PM Middle Tennessee @ Louisiana Tech ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:00 PM Eastern Washington @ Idaho ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:00 PM Youngstown State @ Illinois State ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:00 PM VMI @ Samford ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:00 PM Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Grambling ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:00 PM Sacramento State @ Weber State ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:00 PM Houston Christian @ Incarnate Word ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM Tennessee @ Georgia CBS, Paramount+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM New Mexico @ Utah State CBS Sports Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM Penn State @ Indiana ABC and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM Oregon @ Colorado ESPN and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM UCF @ Memphis ESPN2 and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM West Virginia @ Iowa State ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM Oklahoma State @ Kansas Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM Michigan State @ Illinois Big Ten Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM Syracuse @ Pittsburgh ACC Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM Washington State @ Stanford Pac-12 Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 3:30 PM UTSA @ UAB Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022 4:00 PM Navy @ Cincinnati ESPNU and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 4:00 PM Liberty @ Arkansas SEC Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 4:00 PM South Alabama @ Georgia Southern ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 4:00 PM FIU @ North Texas ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 4:00 PM Montana State @ Northern Arizona ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 5:00 PM Troy @ Louisiana ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 5:00 PM Texas State @ UL-Monroe ESPN3 Saturday, November 5, 2022 5:00 PM Austin Peay @ North Alabama ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 5:00 PM South Dakota State @ Northern Iowa ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 5:00 PM Alabama State @ Bethune-Cookman HBCU GO Saturday, November 5, 2022 6:00 PM Southern @ FAMU ESPN3 Saturday, November 5, 2022 6:00 PM SEMO @ Tennessee State ESPN3 Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:00 PM Alabama @ LSU ESPN Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:00 PM Texas @ Kansas State Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:00 PM BYU @ Boise State Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:00 PM UNLV @ San Diego State CBS Sports Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:00 PM Houston @ SMU NFL Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Texas Southern ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:00 PM Idaho State @ UC Davis ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:30 PM Clemson @ Notre Dame NBC and Peacock Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:30 PM FSU @ Miami ABC and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:30 PM Auburn @ Mississippi State ESPN2 and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:30 PM James Madison @ Louisville ESPNU and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:30 PM South Carolina @ Vanderbilt SEC Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:30 PM Michigan @ Rutgers Big Ten Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 8:00 PM Wake Forest @ NC State ACC Network Saturday, November 5, 2022 8:00 PM Cal Poly @ Montana ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 8:00 PM Southern Utah @ Utah Tech ESPN+ Saturday, November 5, 2022 10:30 PM Cal @ USC ESPN and the ESPN Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 10:30 PM Hawaii @ Fresno State Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports app Saturday, November 5, 2022 10:30 PM Colorado State @ San Jose State Mountain West Network

