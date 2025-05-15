NFL

Colts Pull 'Minecraft' Schedule Video After Microsoft Rights Issue and Tyreek Hill Joke: What Went Wrong

Colin Lynch
Colts delete 'Minecraft' schedule video after Microsoft rights issue and Tyreek Hill joke, issuing apology and posting backup content.

In the NFL, drama usually unfolds on the field. But every spring, there’s a different kind of theater—one measured in creativity, digital storytelling, and the fine art of the roast. Schedule release day has become its own stage.

Teams trade touchdowns for punchlines, quarterbacks for cartoons. But this year, amid the laughs and viral moments, one team crossed a line. The Indianapolis Colts posted a “Minecraft”-inspired video meant to poke fun at their 2025 opponents. Within the hour, it was gone. In its place? Apology. Explanation. And a quiet reminder that even pixels have consequences.

The Video That Vanished

It was clever, it was sharp, and it was short-lived.

On schedule release day, the Colts leaned into the trend—borrowing from the wildly popular game Minecraft to craft a world where each opponent was met with a custom-made jab. They weren’t alone. The Chargers had done the same, adding to a recent history of viral releases (anime in 2022, The Sims in 2024) that blend satire with pop culture polish.

But unlike the Chargers, the Colts missed a crucial step: permission. The video featured Minecraft-branded visuals and assets without Microsoft’s approval. It also included a joke at the expense of Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, referencing his off-field legal trouble—one that didn’t land the way they hoped.

Less than an hour after posting it, the Colts deleted the video. A statement followed: it had violated intellectual property guidelines, and the joke about Hill crossed a line. The team apologized to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, directly. The moment had passed—but the screenshot-laden internet had already preserved it.

It was a digital misstep. But more than that, it was a reminder: in a moment built for laughter, tone still matters.

When Creativity Crosses the Line

The NFL has long since learned that schedule release day is more than just dates and destinations. It’s branding. It’s a canvas. And in recent years, teams have pushed that canvas further.

This year alone, we saw parodies from the Washington Commanders (Roller Coaster Tycoon), Atlanta Falcons (Mario Kart), and the 49ers (Oregon Trail). But there’s a reason those videos stayed online: they avoided using the actual names and logos of the games they spoofed.

The Chargers’ version of the Minecraft video remained live—because they thought ahead. Their opening message made it clear: Minecraft used with permission from Microsoft Corporation. A small line, but one that made all the difference.

The Colts, in their rush to keep pace with a viral moment, missed that step. Their production values may have lagged slightly behind the Chargers’, but their jokes were just as pointed—too pointed in one case. While Tyreek Hill himself seemed unbothered—tweeting that the Colts should have left the video up—the organization opted for accountability over virality.

It’s a delicate balance. Humor invites risk. But when creativity edges into controversy, even the best ideas can unravel.

The Apology, the Backup Plan, and the Bigger Picture

In the aftermath, the Colts didn’t stay silent.

Their official statement was direct. They acknowledged the intellectual property oversight. They addressed the inappropriate joke. They apologized—to Microsoft, to Hill, and to their fans. There was no defensiveness. Just ownership.

They also had a Plan B. A second, simpler schedule release video followed—players guessing opponents, laughs shared more gently. It didn’t go viral. It wasn’t supposed to. It was a reset.

Other teams, like the Rams, had layered content for the day—one video for social media punchlines, another for local flavor. The Colts, in the wake of a mistake, leaned on humility.

And maybe that’s the real takeaway.

Schedule release day has become a snapshot of who teams are when the cleats come off. The jokes, the joy, the creativity—it all matters. But so does the ability to admit when the moment goes too far. In the Colts’ case, they took a swing, missed the mark, and chose grace.

The game is still months away.

But in this play, the Colts chose character.

