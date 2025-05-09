College Football: Spring Transfer Portal Shake Ups, Key Additions Bolster Top Programs

The College Football Spring Transfer Portal continues to shake up the college football landscape as players settle into their new programs for next season.

The spring transfer portal window may have officially closed, but the movement across college football has not slowed. Programs across the country continue to finalize key roster spots, landing pivotal transfers who could shape the 2025 season. From impact defenders to rising offensive threats, this past week has seen a flurry of high-profile commitments as coaches and programs look to shore up depth and upgrade talent ahead of summer workouts.

Whether it’s Penn State landing a future leader in the middle or LSU fortifying its secondary with a ballhawk, these late additions are more than footnotes—they’re difference-makers. Here’s a closer look at the top transfer moves of the week and what they mean heading into fall camp.

Penn State Strengthens Defense with Linebacker Amare Campbell

In a strategic move to enhance their defensive lineup, Penn State has secured former North Carolina linebacker Amare Campbell. Campbell, who recorded 76 tackles and 6.5 sacks in the 2024 season, initially entered the transfer portal in December but returned to North Carolina for spring practices under new head coach Bill Belichick. However, seeking a fresh start, he re-entered the portal and chose Penn State over other contenders.

PODCAST: Last week, the crew discussed Penn State’s glaring need at linebacker That linebacker ended up being UNC transfer Amare Campbell YouTube: https://t.co/vOH679n6Pf

Spotify: https://t.co/ImG3nMiHnY pic.twitter.com/MD0tVTWL0v — 1-0 Podcast (@1and0Pod) May 7, 2025

Campbell’s addition addresses a critical need for the Nittany Lions, providing experience and depth to their linebacker corps. His decision reflects Penn State’s commitment to fortifying their defense as they aim for a competitive edge in the upcoming season.

LSU Bolsters Secondary with Safety A.J. Haulcy

LSU has made a significant acquisition by bringing in All-Big 12 safety A.J. Haulcy from Houston. Haulcy, who led the Big 12 with five interceptions and tallied 74 tackles in 2024, was a highly sought-after transfer. After visits to Miami and LSU, he committed to the Tigers, drawn by the program’s competitive environment and the opportunity to elevate his game.

The Path to the Boot Transfer safety A.J. Haulcy is officially a Tiger! pic.twitter.com/AVrHgpaTFD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 6, 2025

Haulcy’s arrival is expected to have an immediate impact on LSU’s secondary, adding a playmaker known for his ball-hawking skills and defensive acumen. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as LSU prepares for a challenging schedule ahead.

Oklahoma State Enhances Defense with Safety Zaquan Patterson

Oklahoma State continues to strengthen its defense by acquiring former Miami safety Zaquan Patterson. Patterson, a top-100 recruit in the 2024 class, played in all 13 games for the Hurricanes as a true freshman, recording 19 tackles and three pass breakups. With three years of eligibility remaining, he brings both talent and potential to the Cowboys’ secondary.

BREAKING: Miami transfer Safety Zaquan Patterson has Committed to Oklahoma State, @on3sports has learned He appeared in all 13 games as a True Freshman for the Hurricanes Totaled 19 Tackles & 3 PBUs last seasonhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/5driJDyAwh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 8, 2025

Patterson’s decision to transfer to Oklahoma State underscores the program’s growing appeal and commitment to building a formidable defense. His addition is part of a broader strategy to enhance the team’s competitiveness in the Big 12.

North Carolina Adds Trio of Transfers to Strengthen Roster

North Carolina has been active in the transfer portal, adding three key players to its roster: safety Gregory Smith III from Florida, tight end Shamar Easter from Arkansas, and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu from Oklahoma State. Smith, a promising safety, brings size and athleticism to the secondary. Easter, a highly regarded tight end prospect, adds depth and versatility to the offense. Agumadu, with four years of eligibility, provides potential and depth at linebacker.

These additions reflect North Carolina’s proactive approach under head coach Bill Belichick to address roster needs and build a competitive team. The new transfers are expected to contribute significantly as the Tar Heels aim to make a strong impact in the upcoming season.

Miami Revamps Secondary with Addition of Keionte Scott

Miami has bolstered its secondary by adding versatile defensive back Keionte Scott, who previously played for Auburn and briefly for Houston. Scott, known for his tackling ability and coverage skills, brings experience and leadership to the Hurricanes’ defense. His reunion with former Auburn coach Zac Etheridge, now at Miami, played a role in his decision to join the program.

Scott’s addition is part of Miami’s broader effort to enhance its defensive unit through the transfer portal. His presence is expected to provide stability and playmaking ability in the secondary, contributing to the Hurricanes’ goal of returning to prominence in the ACC.