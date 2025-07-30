Cleveland lost CB Martin Emerson Jr. for the season with a torn Achilles

The 2024 season was a disastrous year for the Browns. After going 11-6 and making the playoffs in 2023, Cleveland finished 3-14 in 2024. There was too much turnover at QB for the Browns to be competitive.

At training camp on Tuesday, the Browns lost a key defender due to injury. Starting CB Martin Emerson Jr. went down due to a non-contact injury. On Wednesday morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed what Browns fans were fearing. Emerson tore his Achilles and will miss the entire 2024 season.

Martin Emerson Jr. tore his Achilles at Tuesday’s training camp practice

Now confirmed: Out for the season. https://t.co/rE32DONcH7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2025

During the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Browns selected Martin Emerson Jr. out of Mississippi State. As a rookie, Emerson played in all 17 games and made six starts for Cleveland. In 2023, he played in 16 of the Browns’ 17 games and made 12 starts. The former third-round pick finished with a career-high four interceptions. Last season, Emerson Jr. played in all 17 games and made 15 starts for the Browns.

His 62 solo tackles and three tackles for loss were a new personal best. The 24-year-old was set to enter the final season of his rookie contract with the Browns. Unfortunately, Emerson Jr. will miss the entire year due to injury. He suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday. The young CB was guarding WR Diontae Johnson on a go-route.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced that CB Martin Emerson Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/ue2JWxnacc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2025

During the play, Emerson Jr. suffered a non-contact injury. He attempted to get up but was unable to put any weight on his leg. Emerson fell to the ground and threw his helmet in frustration. This is a massive loss for the Browns defensively. Martin Emerson was emerging as their starting CB alongside Denzel Ward. The team will not have the services of Emerson Jr. in 2025.

Luckily, the Browns do have Greg Newsome II, who can start at CB. He played in 13 games for Cleveland in 2024 and made three starts. In four years, Newsome has played in 54 games and has 42 starts for the Browns. With Newsome making the switch from nickel corner, someone will need to step up. Cameron Mitchell and Myles Harden will compete for playing time. Harden was a 2024 seventh-round pick.