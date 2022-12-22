College Football

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney: “We Built This Program on God’s Name, Image & Likeness”

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
dabo
dabo
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Dabo Swinney is at it again, folks. The Clemson head coach known for his cringeworthy statements and backing out of promises he made about quitting coaching gigs if players were to get paid, is always good for a soundbite, and Wednesday was no different. This time, Swinney was talking about players and NIL deals. NIL deals are becoming a massive part of recruiting and the transfer portal in college football and Swinney was keen to emphasize that Clemson were always using these kind of deals to recruit. He says the Tigers have always used NIL deals to recruit, saying that he built the program on God’s name, image, and likeness.

Dabo Recruiting in God’s Name

Dabo Swinney is apparently a godly man. He likes to tell us every chance he gets and he was at it again on Wednesday. This time, Dabo was talking about NIL deals when he came out with another excellent soundbite that divided college football Twitter.

“For me, we built this program on NIL,” Sweeney said. “We really did. It’s probably different to what you’re thinking though. We built this program on God’s image, name, and likeness.”

There are some conspiracy theories among rival Gamecock and other fanbases that Clemson would funnel money through a church to pay their recruits. So, this is gold for them. One Twitter user seemingly asks Swinney, “You realize it’s KNOWN that you used a church to funnel money to recruits, right???”

Other Twitter users came to the defense of Dabo stating that they are glad that he is proud of his religion. Even some fans of their rival school, South Carolina came out in his defense.

Amen.” a Gamecock fan on Twitter said. “I’m a Gamecock fan but more importantly a Christian. Praise God for @daboswinney not being ashamed of the Gospel and Jesus Christ. We are brothers and on the same team for God.”

While this statement feels a little cringeworthy, it is somewhat on point for Dabo. However, he has stated that he is against players getting paid in the past. Once, he famously said that he would quit coaching if student-athletes got paid.

I thought Dabo was gonna quit coaching if players start getting paid,” another Twitter user said. “I was looking forward to that, would be the best thing to come out of NIL.”


That seems like an excellent place to finish this article. Have a good day, everyone.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
travis hunter 2
College Football

BREAKING Former Number One Recruit Travis Hunter Follows Deion Sanders from JSU to Colorado

Author image David Evans  •  4h
dan lanning
College Football
Oregon Signs Five-Star Recruits Matayo Uiagalelei, and Flips Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and QB Austin Novosad From Baylor
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 21 2022

It has been an excellent start to National Signing Day for Oregon. Head coach Dan Lanning will be delighted to have secured the signatures of five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei,…

rowdy beers dude person
College Football
Dude Person and Rowdy Beers Lead Funny College Football Player Names for Class of 2023 Recruits
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 21 2022

There are big decisions to be made by high school football players heading to college up and down the land over the next two months or so. Many of these…

tommy brockermeyer 2
College Football
TCU Lands Former Alabama Five-Star Recruit Tommy Brockermeyer from Transfer Portal
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 20 2022
dante moore 2
College Football
ESPN’s Third Ranked High School Recruit QB Dante Moore Flips from Oregon to UCLA
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 20 2022
frank gore jr
College Football
Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr. Breaks Bowl Game Rushing Record in LendingTree Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 20 2022
alabama cheerleader 4
College Football
Alabama Players Currently on NFL Teams Have Earned Over $1.1 Billion
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 16 2022
Arrow to top