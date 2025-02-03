NFL

Chip Kelly has been hired as the next offensive coordinator for the Raiders

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with head coach Antonio Pierce after one year. To replace him, the Raiders went with an experienced candidate in Pete Carroll. The former Seahawks head coach is now the head coach in Las Vegas. 

For defensive coordinator, the Raiders retained Patrick Graham. As offensive coordinator, Pete Carroll went with an outside hire. Chip Kelly was the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024. After helping the team win a national championship, Kelly is back in the NFL after almost a decade. He is the next OC in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have hired Chip Kelley as their offensive coordinator


Since 1990, Chip Kelly has been a coach at some level of football. Whether that be college or the NFL. In 2007, Kelly got his first breakthrough. He was hired by the Oregon Ducks as their offensive coordinator. Kelly held that posistion for two seasons before he was promoted to head coach in 2009. From 2009-2012, Kelly was the head coach at Oregon. He was 46-7 in four seasons with the Ducks. In 2010, Kelly and the Ducks made the National Championship game.

However, they lost 22-19 to Auburn. After the 2012 season at Oregon, Kelly decided to take his talents to the next level. At 50 years old, Chip Kelly was hired as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He held that job for three years before the Eagles fired him after Week 14 in 2015. In 2016, Kelly was head coach of the 49ers for one season. From 2018-203, Kelly went back to the collegiate level and was head coach at UCLA.

Over five seasons, Kelly was 35-34 in 69 games with the Bruins. In 2024, he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as offensive coordinator. His offense went on a historic run through the college football playoff. After eight seasons of being out of the NFL, Chip Kelly is back. It was announced over the weekend that Kelly is the next offensive coordinator of the Raiders, He’ll have his hands full with an offensive unit that ranked 29th in scoring last season. Las Vegas needs a QB and more offensive weapons to change the team’s identity.

Zach Wolpin

