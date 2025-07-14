Chicago is hopeful rookie TE Colston Loveland will be cleared during training camp

The Chicago Bears finished 5-12 in 2024, dead last in the NFC North. Following last season, the Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus. As his replacement, Chicago hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

In the 2025 NFL draft, the Bears had the 10th overall pick. Despite having a capable TE in Cole Kmet on the roster, they drafted Colston Loveland out of Michigan. On January 29, 2025, Loveland had surgery to repair a grade five AC joint separation and a labrum tear. The rookie has been rehabbing, and the Bears are hopeful he’ll be clear during training camp. Rookie report this Saturday, July 19.

When will Colston Loveland be fully cleared for Chicago?

Bears TE Colston Loveland: Shoulder’s been good, won’t really know until camp. https://t.co/d7ZOyANjWz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 14, 2025



Based on the timeline of his injury and surgery, Colston Loveland is on track to be ready for the start of his rookie season. Chicago opens the 2025 season at home on MNF in Week 1 vs. the Vikings. Recently, the rookie TE spoke with MLive’s Aaron McMann. Colston Loveland told him that the recovery process for his shoulder is “good,” but he hasn’t seen much live action. However, Loveland said he will be getting an update soon about his participation level in the upcoming training camp.

Chicago used a top 10 pick on TE in a draft where that posistion was not of great need. That speaks to how highly the coaching staff and front office think of Loveland. The 21-year-old played three seasons for the Wolverines and was on the championship roster in 2023. During his time with Michigan, Colston Loveland had 117 catches for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland is 6’5, 250lbs and can create separation like this. Not many TE’s can do this. pic.twitter.com/SVOoY2a9Iy — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) April 25, 2025

In the 2020 NFL draft, the Bears selected TE Cole Kmet in the second round out of Notre Dame. Over his five-year career, the 26-year-old has never missed a game. He’s been a full-time starter for Chicago since 2021. With Colston Loveland on the roster, expect to see the Bears use formations with multiple tight ends. Offensive genius Ben Johnson will find a way to make it happen.

Colston Loveland is still waiting for clearance to be full go this summer. The Bears do not want to risk bringing Loveland back too quickly and having further injury. Chicago has made several improvements to the offense for second-year QB Caleb Williams. Most notably, his head coach, Ben Johnson. Fans cannot wait for Johnson to help Williams take his game to another level. What will the Bears’ 2025 record be after a 5-12 finish in 2024?