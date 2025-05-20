Chicago gave OL Joe Thuney a two-year extension with $33.5 million guaranteed at signing

In 2024, the Chicago Bears finished 5-12. They lost 10 consecutive games after a 4-2 start to the season. It was rookie QB Caleb Williams’ first year with the team.

Matt Eberflus was fired in November, and former Lions OC Ben Johnson has since been hired as the new head coach. In Detroit, Johnson built his offense through a strong offensive line. Chicago has made multiple trades and free agent signings to improve that area of their team. Veteran lineman Joe Thuney was traded from the Chiefs to the Bears. The team gave him a two-year extension on Tuesday with $33.5 million guaranteed at signing.

Joe Thuney is under contract with Chicago through the 2027 season

For the #Bears and Joe Thuney, it’s a 2-year deal worth $17.5M per year. He’ll make $51M for the next 3 years with $33.5M fully guaranteed at signing. https://t.co/99kFb0kJPI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2025



Ahead of the 2025 season, the Chicago Bears have made several moves to upgrade the interior of the offensive line. Drew Dallman was a free agent signing by the Bears after four seasons with the Falcons. He’ll play center for Chicago. Additionally, the Bears traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Rams for guard Jonah Jackson. Their biggest move to upgrade the offensive line was a trade between the Bears and Chiefs.

Chicago traded a 2026 fourth-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for All-Pro Joe Thuney. The 32-year-old is a four-time Super Bowl Champion. Twice with the Patriots and twice with Kansas City. Thuney has been named a Pro Bowler in three straight seasons, along with two consecutive first-team All-Pro selections.

NFL insiders reported that the Bears gave Thuney a two-year extension on Tuesday. Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $17.5 million annually, and he’ll make $51 million over the next three seasons. Thuney was guaranteed $33.5 million at signing. The veteran lineman is expected to massively improve Chicago up front. There’s no question that the Bears will have an improved interior offensive line compared to 2024.