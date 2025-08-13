NFL

Chargers’ Najee Harris participated in drills for the first time this training camp

Tuesday’s practice was a step in the right direction for the Chargers’ running back Najee Harris. During a July 4 fireworks mishap, Harris suffered a “superficial eye injury.” 

He landed on the non-football injury/illness list ahead of training camp. The 27-year-old has been working hard over the last month to get back on the field. ESPN insiders reported on Tuesday that Najee Harris returned to practice, but not at full capacity. However, Harris ran with a football and participated in drills for the first time this training camp. Los Angeles opens the season vs. the Chiefs on Friday, September 5, in Brazil.

Will Najee Harris be ready for the start of the 2025 regular season?


While Najee Harris did return to practice on Tuesday for the Chargers, it was off to the side with an athletic trainer. It’s the most Harris has done since the July 4 fireworks incident. The team has yet to disclose Harris’ injury. ESPN’s Kris Rhim noted this is a standard practice of head coach Jim Harbaugh. Teams are not required to give injury reports in the preseason.

Before he made his way back on the practice field, Najee Harris had been walking laps with a helmet and a weighted vest. The Chargers are in no rush to bring the former first-round pick back too soon. That’s because Los Angeles used first-round draft capital in 2025 to select Omarion Hampton out of UNC.

Despite being listed as the second-string RB mid-way through August, Hampton could be the starter by Week 1. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has remained non-committal about Najee Harris being ready for the first game. If Harris is out, Omarion Hampton would surely be their starter in Week 1 vs the Chiefs.

This offseason, Najee Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. He was drafted by the Steelers in 2021 out of Alabama. In Pittsburgh, Harris started 17 games in four consecutive seasons. The former first-round pick has rushed for 1,000+ yards and at least six touchdowns for four straight years. That streak could come to an end with the Chargers in 2025. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton is poised to have a large role with the team. How much playing time will Najee Harris see?

