Chargers Injury News: Austin Ekeler “99% Sure” He’ll Play Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers have won their last two games after starting the season with back-to-back losses, and they got some good new this week ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ekeler Could Play For Chargers On Monday

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: #Chargers star RB Austin Ekeler says he’s 99 percent sure that he will be playing this weekend, via @BridgetCondon_ Huge news for the Chargers offense. pic.twitter.com/KhVQkffRGB — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 10, 2023

Ekeler has been one of the most productive backs in the NFL over the past few seasons. He led the league in total touchdowns in both 2020 and 2021, posing an equal threat out of the backfield as a receiver as he does a rusher. His 107 catches last year ranked 5th in the league regardless of position, 22 more than the next highest total by a running back.

After missing just one game over the span of the last two years, Ekeler has run into some injury issues to begin the 2023 campaign. In the Chargers Week 1 loss against the Dolphins, the running back suffered a sprain ankle, which has forced him to sit out all three of Los Angeles’ games since. They’ve won two of them to get their season back on track, but the Chargers are missing that threat out of the backfield, as no other running back on the active roster has more than two catches.

Cowboys Favored For Monday’s Matchup

Los Angeles has had the benefit of an early bye week in the case of Ekeler, which gave him another week in order to rehab his ankle without having to miss any crucial games. It looks as though the time was well spent, as Ekeler himself said on Tuesday that he is “99% sure” that he will be playing in Monday night’s game.

They’ll need all of the help that they can get. The Cowboys may be reeling after a big loss to the 49ers over the weekend, but the last time they were embarrassed, they won by 35 points the next week.

The game will be played in front of the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which has been known to feature a majority of the opposing team’s fans. The fans from Dallas travel well and have a wide fan base that spans the country, so it might not be your typical away game for the Cowboys. They are currently favored by 2 points over the Chargers.

