CFP Top 25 Rankings Released – Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, LSU & USC Likely Competing for Three Spots

The latest version of the College Football Rankings Top 25 was released on Tuesday. Once again, there were no changes to the top four with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU occupying those spots. LSU and USC are on the outside looking in, but with Ohio State and Michigan squaring off on the weekend, one of them could slide out of the playoff spots, opening up a spot for one of them. Let us take a look at the rankings and what is in store for the top teams in this week’s NCAAF matches.
Top four remain unchanged
Michigan and TCU both won with last-gasp kicks last week and managed to retain their place in the CFP spots. Meanwhile, Georgia and Ohio State also held onto their spots with victories. The top four College Football Playoff places are unchanged heading into Week 13.
Fifth-ranked Tennessee’s massive loss to South Carolina where Spencer Rattler was on fire, sees them slide down to tenth and out of CFP contention. They also lost QB Hendon Hooker for the season. This meant LSU jumped up to fifth.
Meanwhile, USC’s thrilling victory over UCLA saw them jump up a spot to six. At this point, it looks as though the top six are competing for four spots.
Michigan head to Ohio State on Saturday with the winner claiming the place in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines may be without Heisman contender, running back Blake Corum for the encounter. The winner will also likely lock down a CFP spot, with Georgia also probably locked in at this point, it means two additional places are up for grabs.
If TCU wins out, they likely get in. LSU will probably have to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game to get their CFP shot. USC probably needs to win the Pac-12 to get in or Clemson will have an outside shot of sneaking in the backdoor by winning the ACC.
Is Clemson in the best position to sneak in the playoff 🤷🏾♂️
— Coach JR (@jaymar1210) November 20, 2022
CFP Top 25 Rankings for Week 13
- Georgia (11-0)
- Ohio State (11-0)
- Michigan (11-0)
- TCU (11-0)
- LSU (9-2)
- USC (10-1)
- Alabama (9-2)
- Clemson (10-1)
- Oregon (9-2)
- Tennessee (9-2)
- Penn State (9-2)
- Kansas State (8-3)
- Washington (9-2)
- Utah (8-3)
- Notre Dame (8-3)
- Florida State (8-3)
- North Carolina (9-2)
- UCLA (8-3)
- Tulane (9-2)
- Ole Miss (8-3)
- Oregon State (8-3)
- UCF (8-3)
- Texas (7-4)
- Cincinnati (9-2)
- Louisville (7-4)
