On a quiet Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts did something deeply symbolic: they honored the past by naming their future. Following the passing of longtime owner Jim Irsay, the franchise announced that all three of his daughters—Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson—will now serve as owners of the team. At the helm, Carlie steps forward as CEO and principal owner, a role she’s long been prepared for.

The moment isn’t just about a change in title—it’s a continuation of a legacy built over generations. The Irsay name has been stitched into the fabric of the NFL since 1972, when Robert Irsay bought the Baltimore Colts. That thread stretched from the city of Baltimore to the heart of Indiana, and now, through Carlie’s leadership, it moves boldly into the future.

Her rise to CEO wasn’t sudden. This was the plan—crafted quietly, carried faithfully, and revealed with purpose.

The #Colts announced details on the ownership transition from the late Jim Irsay to his daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson. Carlie Irsay-Gordon will become Owner & CEO, with all three sisters sharing leadership roles for the club. pic.twitter.com/9go253jWZ2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2025

A Franchise Built on Family and Football

For more than 50 years, the Colts have been a family affair. From Robert to Jim, and now to his daughters, stewardship of the franchise has never left the Irsay hands. It’s been a journey marked by triumphs and trials—Peyton Manning’s brilliance, a Super Bowl title, and the unexpected retirement of Andrew Luck.

Through it all, the Irsay daughters have been part of the narrative. Since 2012, Carlie, Casey, and Kalen have each held prominent roles within the team’s structure. They’ve shaped branding, community initiatives, and front-office decisions—contributing more than just names on a family tree. Monday’s news simply made official what had long been reality behind the scenes: they are the next generation.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s appointment as CEO affirms that she will carry the torch as both leader and symbol—of stability, of progress, and of a family’s unbreakable bond to a football team.

The Weight of Leadership and the Question Under Center

If leadership begins with vision, it is sustained by results. That reality looms for Carlie Irsay-Gordon. She inherits a team rich in tradition, but uncertain in direction—especially at the quarterback position. Since Andrew Luck’s stunning exit in 2019, the Colts have cycled through names, hoping to find their next franchise leader. Philip Rivers offered a brief spark. Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and others followed. Still, the answer remained elusive.

Anthony Richardson was drafted to be that solution—a dual-threat quarterback brimming with potential. But an injury-plagued rookie year and a cautious offseason have cast doubts. If 2025 brings more of the same, Carlie may face one of her first major football decisions: identifying the quarterback who can return the Colts to prominence.

It’s not just about the man under center. It’s about what he represents—hope, direction, and a return to the postseason stage. Carlie’s leadership will be defined as much by those decisions as by her surname.

Carrying the Spirit of Jim Irsay, with a Vision All Her Own

Jim Irsay was a singular presence—mercurial, passionate, and deeply invested in the franchise and its people. His fingerprints remain on everything: from bold draft-day decisions to mental health advocacy to bringing a Super Bowl trophy to Indianapolis. Now, that spirit lives on through his daughters.

Carlie steps into this role not just with reverence, but with readiness. She’s learned the business, the community, and the emotional weight of Sundays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Alongside her sisters—Casey Foyt as executive VP and Kalen Jackson as chief brand officer—Carlie represents not just a new chapter, but a collective one.

Their leadership reflects modernity and tradition, ambition and continuity. And as the Colts chase their next playoff run, the image of three daughters, carrying their father’s dream forward, becomes one of the NFL’s most quietly powerful stories.

In a league that so often feels rooted in the now, the Colts offer a reminder: some legacies aren’t inherited—they’re built together, over time.