Cam Ward vows to ‘remember’ the teams that pass on him in the 2025 draft

Zach Wolpin
The 2025 NFL draft is just over two months away. On Thursday, February 27, the 2025 NFL scouting combine will take place. Hundreds of players across the country have been invited to showcase their skills. 

Several teams in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL draft need a QB. Two names stand out among the rest for QBs in this year’s class. They are Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Speaking with the media on Monday, Ward said he’ll “remember” the teams that pass on him in the draft.

Miami’s Cam Ward views himself as the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft


Five teams in the top seven picks need a QB. Compared to last year’s class, the QB talent in the first-round is not as robust. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top QBs in 2025. On Monday, February 17, Ward received the Davey O’Briend Award as the nation’s top QB in 2024. The 22-year-old had a clear message for the teams that pass on him in this year’s draft. Ward had this to say.

“If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.” – Cam Ward

Cam Ward recived criticism for sitting out of the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl in December. In the first half of that game, Ward broke the NCAA Division 1 record for the most passing touchdowns. During his final collegiate season in 2024, Ward had a stellard year with the Hirricanes. He threw for 4,313 yards, 39 passung touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Ward fiished as a first-team All-American in 2024 and will be a top pick in 2025. The Titans, Browns, and Giants all need a QB. Where will Ward be drafted?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

