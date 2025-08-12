Buffalo’s James Cook returns to practice Tuesday after a brief hold-in

In 2024, Bills’ James Cook had a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns. He was tied with Baltimore’s Derrick Henry for the most rushing touchdowns last season. With that impressive campaign, Cook is seeking a contract extension.

The 2025 season is the final year of his rookie deal with the Bills. Cook is eligible for an extension this offseason but has yet to sign a deal. Running back James Cook was recently in an active hold-in scenario. However, Cook has returned to practice on Tuesday for Buffalo. Certainly a step in the right direction. Is a contract extension looming with Cook back on the field?

James Cook is back on the practice field for the Buffalo Bills

Bills running back James Cook is back at practice today: pic.twitter.com/yXStMxJrmC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2025



Just nine days after James Cook began his hold-in with the Bills, the Pro Bowl RB has returned to practice. The 25-year-old is seeking a contract extension from the Bills this offseason. Cook is under contract for $5.7 million in 2025. NFL insider Mike Florio reported that the Bills could have fined Cook for refusing to practice or play in the preseason opener vs. the Giants last week.

Waiving the fines is a move that will keep Buffalo’s James Cook happy. He’s missing time due to a contract dispute. The last thing he wants is to pay fines for being off the field. Seven running backs are set to make over $10 million next season. That list includes Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, and Aaron Jones.

James Cook’s hold in has come to an end, at least temporarily. After warming up in the Bills preseason game on Saturday, Cook returned to practice today after voluntarily sitting out the last four practices @WKBW #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/NyGchL1SZB — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 12, 2025

Where does James Cook fit in amongst those rankings? Jones is the lowest on that list at $10 million in 2025. Eagles’ Saquon Barkley is the highest at $20.6 million. James Cook has rushed for 1,000+ yards in back-to-back seasons. The biggest outlier for Cook is his touchdowns in 2024. Over the first two years of his career, Cook had four rushing touchdowns. He had a dominant 2024 campaign with 16 rushing touchdowns for the Bills.

James Cook returning to practice on Tuesday is a step in the right direction for Buffalo. He had voluntarily sat out of their last four practices and Saturday’s preseason game vs. the Giants. Buffalo has just under a month to get a long-term deal done with Cook before the 2025 season begins. The Bills are home in Week 1 to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.