Browns Injury Report: Deshaun Watson practiced for the first time on Thursday in nearly a month

Zach Wolpin
Deshaun Watson Browns pic 1

At 3-2 this season, the Cleveland Browns are trying to stay competitive in the AFC North. In their last two games, the team has been without starting QB Deshaun Watson. Cleveland is 1-1 in those games and has had two different starting QBs in each of them. 

Watson has been out with a bruised rotator cuff on his throwing arm. For the first time since 9/22, the 28-year-old is practicing for the Browns. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in his place for Week 4 and P.J. Walker started in Week 6. Cleveland was on a bye in Week 5. Nothing is certain just yet, but there’s a chance that Watson is available this Sunday vs. the Colts.

Deshaun Watson has missed the last two games in a row for the Cleveland Browns


When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Watson said he could not give a definite timeline on when his return will be. He said his playing status for this Sunday is still “up in the air.” Cleveland will be on the road this weekend to face the Indianapolis Colts. If he’s unable to play, the Browns would likely turn to P.J. Walker again to start.

Walker was 18-34 in Week 6 vs. the 49ers for 192 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Browns were able to get 160 rushing yards as a team. In the end, it was a missed 41-yard field goal by Jake Moody that helped win the game for the Browns. If possible, the team would love to have Watson back in Week 7 instead of P.J. Walker.


Watson being able to practice on Thursday is a step in the right direction for him to return to play soon. Cleveland needs to continue to stack wins if they want to stay competitive this season. They are the only division in the league where every team is .500 or better.

