Broncos Rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Could Be On The Trade Block

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Denver Broncos have fallen well short of expectations for the 2023 NFL season, and there is a chance that they could sell off some of their talented pieces throughout the month as the trade deadline looms. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, wide receivers Jerru Jeudy and Courtland Sutton could be the ones that are eventually moved.

Broncos Rumors: Wide Receivers Could Be On The Trade Block

Hope and optimism were restored in Denver this past offseason after a tumultuous 2022 season. Russell Wilson and company were terrible last year, leading to the mid-season firing of a rookie head coach. That led to the team pursuing Sean Payton to be the next leader of the franchise, who brought a championship pedigree with him to a team that was desperate for a turnaround.

Things feel about as bad as they did last season already, though the first five games at least. The Broncos have a 1-4 record, with their lone win coming by a 3 point margin against the lowly Chicago Bears, who mounted a 21-point second half comeback in order to beat Denver. They have suffered ugly losses to the Raiders, Commanders, and Jets so far, and were of course the subject of the Dolphins’ 70-point beat down.

The Broncos appear to be going nowhere fast, and things won’t get any easier any time soon. Over the next four weeks, Denver will play against the Bills and twice against the Chiefs.

Will they become sellers at the deadline? There have been rumors floating that the team could look for trade partners for some of their better players, as they could look to start their rebuild early and start to gain future assets.

Broncos Face A Tough 4 Game Stretch

Who could be on the block? Graziano believes that Denver is at least “willing to listen” to trade offers for their top two pass catchers so far this season. He says that both Jeudy and Sutton are trade possibilities, as those are the two players that opposing teams are most likely to call about.

The two are the leading receivers for the Broncos in terms of catches so far this year, as they have a combined 38 catches, while the rest of the wide receivers have a combined total of 22. Sutton is 28 and could be a bit past his better playing days, but Jeudy is only 24 and should be garnering plenty of interest from around the league.

Denver is currently listed as a 10.5 point underdog for Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
