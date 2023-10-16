Things have gotten even worse for the Denver Broncos this season after a disappointing 2022. The team had sent away some serious future assets in the trade to acquire Russell Wilson, and they rewarded him with a massive contract worth $242 million over 5 years. Unfortunately for both sides, the team fell last during Wilson’s’ first year, as the quarterback went 4-11 as the starter and had the worst statistical output of his career.

Could The Broncos Bring In Rex Ryan To Help Defense?

Allegedly the Denver Broncos could be making a change at DC.. Rex Ryan is potentially in the mix #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FYvRkrrc5L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2023

There was hope that things would get better in 2023. After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the season ended, they brought in former Saints coach Sean Payton, who brings a championship pedigree and the ability to help a quarterback and turn around a franchise.

He hasn’t done that. The Broncos are currently sitting at 1-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL so far this year, boasting the 4th-worst point differential of any team, and are five games back of the division lead after six weeks of play. They have the longest Super Bowl odds of any team and are widely projected to have a top-5 pick in the 2024 Draft.

But could help be on the way? According to Pat McAfee, there could be a familiar face that is considering working for the Broncos.

“There’s rumblings right now…The Broncos might be making a change at DC allegedly…Rex Ryan potentially…That name has been in the radar I guess for a potential return to defensive coordinating, and that team potentially to the Denver Broncos.

Ryan Hasn’t Coached Since 2016

RUMORS: The #Broncos might be making a change on defense. According to @PatMcAfeeShow, who works on ESPN with Rex Ryan, says these are “Rumors” that Rex will soon take over as Defensive Coordinator for the #Broncos Pat says this is stuff he’s hearing from around the league,… https://t.co/1r7lhc1Zz1 pic.twitter.com/i9ON5DtRhz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2023

It would certainly be an interesting revelation. The 60-year-old Ryan hasn’t coached since 2016 when he was the lead man for the Buffalo Bills. He is best known for his time as the head coach of the New York Jets, where he spent 6 years in charge. He has been arguably the most successful coach in franchise history, qualifying for more AFC Championship games than any of his predecessors.

The Broncos’ current defensive coordinator is Vance Joseph, who was Denver’s head coach in 2017 and 2018. The team currently ranks dead last in both points and yards allowed for the 2023 season.

