NFL

Bijan Robinson addressed an issue that has held the Falcons back in the past

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic

Following three seasons of going 7-10, the Falcons fired Arthur Smith after 2023. For the 2024 season, they hired former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as the new head coach. 

In his first season back with the Falcons, the team went 8-9, but failed to make the playoffs. Recently, Pro Bowl RB Bijan Robinson spoke with Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. The Falcons’ RB discussed an issue that had held the team back in previous seasons. Robinson explained how Atlanta is “not a team that looks ahead anymore.”

Can the Falcons end a seven-year playoff drought in 2025?


Falcons RB Bijan Robinson had an interview with Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. Robinson acknowledged the fact that Atlanta had a problem in previous seasons. They would be too focused and concerned with making the playoffs and what was ahead. This offseason, Robinson said that mindset has shifted for the Falcons. He explained how important it is for the Falcons to take the season as a week-by-week approach.

In the past, Bijan said the team would be hyper-focused on winning the NFL South and making a playoff run. Robinson noted that it was not a recipe for success in Atlanta. He believes everything will fall into place if the Falcons stay true and do not get distracted by the bigger picture. The team thought they had their problems solved in 2024 when they signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million contract.

He started the first 14 games of the season before being benched for rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. Now, Cousins is the backup, and Penix will start in 2025. Much like years past, the Falcons are expected to compete in the NFC South. They have a talented roster in 2025, but there will be a ton of pressure on the QB. It’s Penix’s first season as a full-time starter.

The young QB won’t have to be Superman next season for the Falcons. Atlanta has one of the top RBs in the game with Bijan Robinson. He finished with 1,4596 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2024. Additionally, he added 61 catches for 431 yards and one receiving touchdown. Can Bijan Robinson have another stellar season for the Falcons and help end their seven-year playoff drought?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Will Howard Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Steelers rookie Will Howard is throwing again after suffering a fractured pinkie

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2025
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
NFL
Bijan Robinson addressed an issue that has held the Falcons back in the past
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2025

Following three seasons of going 7-10, the Falcons fired Arthur Smith after 2023. For the 2024 season, they hired former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as the new head coach.  In…

Micah Parsons Cowboys pic 1
NFL
Dallas traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Packers one week before the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2025

On August 1, Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Just a few weeks later, Parsons’ wish was granted. Jerry Jones did what nobody thought he would ever…

J.K. Dobbins Broncos pic
NFL
J.K. Dobbins is predicted to lead Denver’s backfield early in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 28 2025
Joe Mixon Texans pic
NFL
Houston is unsure if RB Joe Mixon will suit up in the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 28 2025
DeVon Achane Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ De’Von Achane (calf) will be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 27 2025
Adam Thielen Vikings pic
NFL
Carolina has traded veteran WR Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 27 2025
Arrow to top