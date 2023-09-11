Betting

Bettor wins almost $4 million on Cowboys spread and Tony Pollard TD vs Giants

Joe Lyons
A bettor using the FanDuel sportsbook enjoyed a $3.8 million payout on Sunday Night Football’s clash between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

The lucky punter placed the following bets on the clash:

  • $1,000,000 on Cowboys -3.5 (-110)
  • $1,000,000 on Tony Pollard anytime TD (+210)

Sure enough, the Cowboys dominated the Giants on the road in a historic 40-0 season-opening shutout, becoming the first team in the last 24 years to open their season with a shutout of 40+ points away from home.

Tony Pollard rushed for two touchdowns on the night alongside 70 yards on 14 carries to give this high-stakes bettor the most comfortable payout of his career.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
