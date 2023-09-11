A bettor using the FanDuel sportsbook enjoyed a $3.8 million payout on Sunday Night Football’s clash between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
The lucky punter placed the following bets on the clash:
- $1,000,000 on Cowboys -3.5 (-110)
- $1,000,000 on Tony Pollard anytime TD (+210)
Sure enough, the Cowboys dominated the Giants on the road in a historic 40-0 season-opening shutout, becoming the first team in the last 24 years to open their season with a shutout of 40+ points away from home.
Tony Pollard rushed for two touchdowns on the night alongside 70 yards on 14 carries to give this high-stakes bettor the most comfortable payout of his career.
MORE MILLION DOLLAR BETS 😳 @FDSportsbook
One bettor placed:
$1M on Cowboys -3.5
$1M on Tony Pollard anytime TD
For a potential $3.8 MILLION payout pic.twitter.com/K5snhPLTcL
— Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 11, 2023
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US
- Best NFL Super Bowl Betting Sites
- Best Super Bowl Betting Apps
- Best NFL Betting Apps
- Best NFL Live Betting Sites