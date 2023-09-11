A bettor using the FanDuel sportsbook enjoyed a $3.8 million payout on Sunday Night Football’s clash between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

The lucky punter placed the following bets on the clash:

$1,000,000 on Cowboys -3.5 (-110)

$1,000,000 on Tony Pollard anytime TD (+210)

Sure enough, the Cowboys dominated the Giants on the road in a historic 40-0 season-opening shutout, becoming the first team in the last 24 years to open their season with a shutout of 40+ points away from home.

Tony Pollard rushed for two touchdowns on the night alongside 70 yards on 14 carries to give this high-stakes bettor the most comfortable payout of his career.

MORE MILLION DOLLAR BETS 😳 @FDSportsbook One bettor placed: $1M on Cowboys -3.5

$1M on Tony Pollard anytime TD For a potential $3.8 MILLION payout pic.twitter.com/K5snhPLTcL — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 11, 2023

