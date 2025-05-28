Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase thinks the team starters might need to play in the preseason to avoid more early bumps in the road.

Speaking to reporters at Cincinnati’s OTA offseason workouts, Chase suggested in order for the Bengals to get off on the right foot this season – the starters might need to play earlier.

Traditionally, starters are rested in preseason as to avoid the risk of injury in non-competitive games but the Bengals simply can’t afford another sluggish start which could cost them yet another postseason berth.

Chase said: “Sounds like we need to play in the preseason, huh?”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was open to the idea too: “The one thing I do feel good about is playing our guys in the preseason.

“That’s always subject to change, depending on health and how things go with our team during training camp, but that’s one thing that we’ve openly talked about with our players, and I think will help us as we do it.”

WATCH: Ja’Marr Chase on the potential of playing in preseason

Two minutes with Ja’Marr Chase on playing in the preseason and slow starts. Does he want to play? Not really. Does he get the connection? Absolutely. Said last year he was in his own head for the week one loss. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/BbVUSNqZVN — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 27, 2025

Why do the Cincinnati Bengals start slow?

In six seasons under Taylor, the Bengals have gone 1-11 in the first two weeks of the campaign and 4-13-1 through three weeks.

That simply doesn’t reflect the talent of the team and the one year they enjoyed an efficient start in 2021, they won the AFC Championship and reached the Super Bowl.

A quick start is imperative to their playoff hopes and playing the starters in preseason could be the key to unlocking Cincinnati’s promising potential earlier, getting quality reps for the stars.

Following the Bengals schedule release for 2025, the team will be glad to see a trip to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 1 – who are projected to have the worst record in the NFL this season.

In 2024, Cincinnati went 0-3 to start the year including a Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots who went on to finish with a 4-13 record and resulted in first year head coach Jerod Mayo losing his job.

The slow starts have also been attributed to a chunk of bad luck on Cincinnati’s part. In every year since his rookie season in 2020, star quarterback Joe Burrow has dealt with a serious injury heading into the start of the campaign.

Last year, Chase was embroiled in intense contract negotiations which undoubtedly played a part on his mind. He skipped all of the team’s training camp workouts as his team worked on securing an extension.

That won’t be a problem this time around and Burrow also appears to be fully healthy. Not to mention Chase’s fellow star wideout Tee Higgins has also signed a new four-year deal with the club worth $115 million.

Everyone has been paid, there are no health issues and Cincinnati can now focus on straight football.