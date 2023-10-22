NFL

Bears News: Matt Eberflus Wins In Battle Of Hot Seat Head Coaches

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday’s NFL action as one of the surprise teams thus far during the 2023 season. They were sitting at 3-3 after an off-season of low expectations, and had a chance to bolster that record with a date against one of the league’s worst teams. But the Chicago Bears came out on top in Sunday’s game, and Matt Eberflus may have saved his job for at least the next couple of weeks.

Bears Beat Raiders, May Save Head Coach’s Job. For Now.

The head coaches for both teams have been on the hot seat all season. Josh McDaniels was thought to be on a short leash with owner Mark Davis, but the relatively solid start from the Raiders has helped keep him around. Eberflus and his team were supposed to take a big step in 2023, with Justin Fields’ progression being the focal point. But they started off the season 1-5, and the jobs of both the quarterback and head coach have come into serious question.

The Raiders were 2.5 point road favorites entering the game, one that would be played between both team’s backup quarterback. With Jimmy Garoppolo out of the lineup, veteran Brian Hoyer got the start for Last Vegas, while the Bears were forced to start undrafted free agent rookie Tyson Bagent. The latter had the upper hand, as Bagent had an efficient day, completing 21 of 29 passes for one touchdown and no interceptions.

McDaniels Under Serious Fire From Raiders Fans

The Bears picked up their second win of the season, but more importantly for Eberflus, it may have saved his job. Chicago will reportedly be without Fields for at least a couple of more games, which likely buys the coach even more time, but a win goes a long way on any Sunday. The odds for which coach will be fired first won’t come out until Tuesday, but Eberflus might be taken out of the top spot after the Bears’ victory.

McDaniels might take over his spot on the list. He had yet another coaching decision come under serious scrutiny with his game and scoreboard management, adding another incident to the growing list of in-game problems for the Raiders’ coach.

The Bears have another chance to make a statement in Week 8 when they take on the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Arrow to top