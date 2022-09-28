Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News aaron judge interrupts espn and abc college football coverage fans lose their minds

Aaron Judge Interrupts ESPN and ABC College Football Coverage, Fans Lose Their Minds

Author image

Updated

2 days ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

2 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
aaron judge

This Saturday’s college football coverage on ESPN and ABC was interrupted by Aaron Judge’s chase for the home run record. A split screen between the college football games and the Yankees game meant college football fans got shortchanged and lost their minds when their precious Saturday afternoon was taken over by baseball.

I’ll be the JUDGE of that

For college football fans, Saturday is sacred. We sit around all day in our pants, eat Cheetos, drink PBR and watch 15 hours of our favorite sport. But ESPN and ABC had an idea that would grind the gears of even the most fair weather college football fan on Saturday.

During the Clemson v. Wake Forest, Auburn v. Missouri and Texas v. Texas Tech games, Aaron Judge appeared. The channels decided to show a split screen of Judge’s at-bats as he chased 61 home runs for the season to tie Roger Maris’ American League record.

It is safe to say that fans of Auburn and Missouri didn’t take it well.

A tweet by user @B_Fisher_Smith shows the reaction from fans watching the game, many of whom are unimpressed. Some even going so far as saying, “F*** you ESPN.”

Pleading with the Judge

ESPN and ABC chose to ignore the criticism and cut back to the Yankees game for each at-bat. Commentary during that time was also focused on the baseball.

We are sure there were at least a few Cheetos heading towards TV screens at speed around the country. Some users pleaded for Judge to hit a home run already!

Others decided it best to vent at ESPN pleading with them to stop.

However, ESPN simply did not care. In fact, they went a step further and did it AGAIN during Monday Night Football Countdown.

One of our favorite tweets came courtesy of @RedditCFB who made light of the situation. They replaced the Judge split screen with one of the Great British Bake Off and Paul Hollywood handing out a coveted handshake. It drew genuine belly laughs from us all here.

Overall, the reaction to these split screens was, err… not good. We stand with Twitter and urge the powers to be at ESPN to quit it!

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens