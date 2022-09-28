Aaron Judge Interrupts ESPN and ABC College Football Coverage, Fans Lose Their Minds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Saturday’s college football coverage on ESPN and ABC was interrupted by Aaron Judge’s chase for the home run record. A split screen between the college football games and the Yankees game meant college football fans got shortchanged and lost their minds when their precious Saturday afternoon was taken over by baseball.

I’ll be the JUDGE of that

For college football fans, Saturday is sacred. We sit around all day in our pants, eat Cheetos, drink PBR and watch 15 hours of our favorite sport. But ESPN and ABC had an idea that would grind the gears of even the most fair weather college football fan on Saturday.

During the Clemson v. Wake Forest, Auburn v. Missouri and Texas v. Texas Tech games, Aaron Judge appeared. The channels decided to show a split screen of Judge’s at-bats as he chased 61 home runs for the season to tie Roger Maris’ American League record.

It is safe to say that fans of Auburn and Missouri didn’t take it well.

ESPN goes split screen for Aaron Judge’s potential 61st HR AB and Auburn and Missouri fans are handling it well pic.twitter.com/OU0oefNhOV — Fisher Smith (@B_Fisher_Smith) September 24, 2022

A tweet by user @B_Fisher_Smith shows the reaction from fans watching the game, many of whom are unimpressed. Some even going so far as saying, “F*** you ESPN.”

Pleading with the Judge

ESPN and ABC chose to ignore the criticism and cut back to the Yankees game for each at-bat. Commentary during that time was also focused on the baseball.

We are sure there were at least a few Cheetos heading towards TV screens at speed around the country. Some users pleaded for Judge to hit a home run already!

I’m BEGGING Aaron Judge to hit a HR so they stop doing split screen — Andrew (@aterry65) September 24, 2022

Others decided it best to vent at ESPN pleading with them to stop.

.@espn most of us don’t care about Aaron Judge chasing 61. No split screen please. — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) September 24, 2022

However, ESPN simply did not care. In fact, they went a step further and did it AGAIN during Monday Night Football Countdown.

Y’all put a split screen this past weekend about Aaron Judge chasing 61 as I was trying to watch college football And y’all just did it again on Monday Night Countdown I don’t care about that. I would find the channel that it’s on if I wanted to see it Do it again?!!😡 pic.twitter.com/iXZTYoVEsI — Andre’ Jackson ✭2️⃣-1️⃣✭ (@therealdre_jack) September 26, 2022

One of our favorite tweets came courtesy of @RedditCFB who made light of the situation. They replaced the Judge split screen with one of the Great British Bake Off and Paul Hollywood handing out a coveted handshake. It drew genuine belly laughs from us all here.

The best thing about ESPN coverage of college football is that now you don’t have to worry about missing big moments in other sports. pic.twitter.com/7Wd6bBUvjU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 28, 2022

Overall, the reaction to these split screens was, err… not good. We stand with Twitter and urge the powers to be at ESPN to quit it!