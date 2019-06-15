Blog Teams Liverpool Liverpool fans react to Philippe Coutinho’s brace against Bolivia

15 June, 2019

2019 Copa America hosts Brazil kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in the early hours of Saturday.

The Samba boys were without the injured Neymar, but Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho stepped up in the absence of the Paris Saint-Germain man, bagging a brace, with Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino providing one of the assists.

Brazil were at the receiving end of boos from some of their fans following a goalless first-half, but things soon changed after the restart.

Coutinho opened the scoring after converting from the spot, and was in the right place to finish a brilliant cross from Firmino for his second goal.

The performance of the former Liverpool star, who struggled at club level last term, and his brillant link-up play with the Reds striker got many Anfield faithful wishing he never left in the first place.

Here is how some Liverpool fans reacted to Coutinho’s performance against Bolivia:

The 27-year-old left Merseyside for Barcelona in the January of 2018 for £142 million, finishing 2017-18 with a La Liga and Copa del Rey winners’ medals to his name after weighing in with 10 goals in 22 appearances.

However, Coutinho struggled last term, scoring 11 times in 53 appearances.

The Brazilian would have been left to rue leaving Liverpool after helplessly watching as his former side overturned a 3-0 first-leg loss to Barca in the second-leg of the Champions League semifinals at Anfield with a 4-0 victory.

The former Inter Milan midfielder will hope to put last term’s disappointment behind him by leading Brazil to Copa America glory, but some Liverpool fans are still wondering what would have been had he remained on Merseyside.

