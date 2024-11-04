There aren’t too many disqualifications in the NFL these days which is why the Sunday late slate was so interesting, as two players were ejected on the same evening in week 9.

Brian Branch Ejection

Both the ejections on Sunday came during the late slate and the first player to be dismissed was Lions safety Brian Branch, who was kicked out for a helmet on helmet collision with Bo Melton.

There was a lot on the line this weekend for the Packers and the Lions in their NFC North divisional matchup and that was clear to see from the start, with some huge hits going in on both teams early on.

Branch was ejected early on Sunday for a bruising hit on Packers wideout Bo Melton and although the play was only flagged at first, officials in New York chose to eject the safety from the divisional matchup altogether.

Although the hit looked to be a painful one and potentially dangerous, many fans have suggested that the ejection on Detroit was a harsh one in a game with so much at stake.

Branch made his feelings clear as he left Lambeau in the second quarter, flipping off the crowd with both hands as he made his way into the locker room with his teammates left behind to argue the decision with officials.

Despite one of their best defensive players being taken out of the game, the Lions still dominated Green Bay at a soaked Lambeau and continued to prove themselves as Super Bowl contenders with an authoritative win.

Puka Nacua Ejected For Rams

Having two players ejected from games in such a short space of time gave an extra kick to the NFL action on Sunday and the second player to be disqualified was Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Puka made his return to the pitch last week for the Rams in an emphatic performance against the Vikings, after being ruled out in the season opener with an injury.

This week though the wideout was having an impact on the game for all the wrong reasons, as he was ejected for throwing a punch at Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

#Rams WR Puka Nacua has been ejected for throwing a punch at Tyrel Dodson. pic.twitter.com/cZsaBNQfBG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2024

Similarly to with the Breach ejection, Nacua’s dismissal seemed a bit soft on Sunday. Although he was flagged for unnecessary roughness with a punch, there was nothing behind the hit and it didn’t land on his opponent.

Nacua sat on the bench for a few minutes after his disqualification, before he eventually headed down the tunnel serenaded by Boos from the Seattle fans.

But much like the Lions – despite their ejection – the Rams were able to come back against Seattle in a thrilling overtime victory to move to 4-4 on the season.

Nacua will be hoping to redeem himself next weekend when the Rams face a struggling Miami in week 10.