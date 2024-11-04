NFL

Who Was Ejected In NFL Week 9? Officials Dismiss Lions & Rams Players

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Puka Nacua Rams pic
Puka Nacua Rams pic

There aren’t too many disqualifications in the NFL these days which is why the Sunday late slate was so interesting, as two players were ejected on the same evening in week 9.

Brian Branch Ejection

Both the ejections on Sunday came during the late slate and the first player to be dismissed was Lions safety Brian Branch, who was kicked out for a helmet on helmet collision with Bo Melton.

There was a lot on the line this weekend for the Packers and the Lions in their NFC North divisional matchup and that was clear to see from the start, with some huge hits going in on both teams early on. 

Branch was ejected early on Sunday for a bruising hit on Packers wideout Bo Melton and although the play was only flagged at first, officials in New York chose to eject the safety from the divisional matchup altogether.

Although the hit looked to be a painful one and potentially dangerous, many fans have suggested that the ejection on Detroit was a harsh one in a game with so much at stake.

Branch made his feelings clear as he left Lambeau in the second quarter, flipping off the crowd with both hands as he made his way into the locker room with his teammates left behind to argue the decision with officials.

Despite one of their best defensive players being taken out of the game, the Lions still dominated Green Bay at a soaked Lambeau and continued to prove themselves as Super Bowl contenders with an authoritative win. 

Puka Nacua Ejected For Rams

Having two players ejected from games in such a short space of time gave an extra kick to the NFL action on Sunday and the second player to be disqualified was Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Puka made his return to the pitch last week for the Rams in an emphatic performance against the Vikings, after being ruled out in the season opener with an injury.

This week though the wideout was having an impact on the game for all the wrong reasons, as he was ejected for throwing a punch at Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

Similarly to with the Breach ejection, Nacua’s dismissal seemed a bit soft on Sunday. Although he was flagged for unnecessary roughness with a punch, there was nothing behind the hit and it didn’t land on his opponent.

Nacua sat on the bench for a few minutes after his disqualification, before he eventually headed down the tunnel serenaded by Boos from the Seattle fans. 

But much like the Lions – despite their ejection – the Rams were able to come back against Seattle in a thrilling overtime victory to move to 4-4 on the season.

Nacua will be hoping to redeem himself next weekend when the Rams face a struggling Miami in week 10.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jonathon Brooks Panthers pic
NFL

LATEST Panthers’ rookie RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his season debut in Week 10

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 04 2024
Trey Hendrickson Bengals pic
NFL
Trey Hendrickson Had A Career High 4.0 Sacks Against The Raiders, Takes Over As NFL Sack Leader
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 04 2024

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a career day on Sunday afternoon, with 4.0 sacks against the Raiders taking the Cincinnati star atop the NFL sack race.   Trey Hendrickson Leads…

Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Who Was Ejected In NFL Week 9? Officials Dismiss Lions & Rams Players
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 04 2024

There aren’t too many disqualifications in the NFL these days which is why the Sunday late slate was so interesting, as two players were ejected on the same evening in…

Dallas Turner Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings DC Brian Flores is confident rookie Dallas Turner can be an impactful player
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 01 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic 1
NFL
Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month After Faultless October For The Lions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 01 2024
Will Anderson Jr. Texans hurt pic
NFL
Will Anderson Jr. left the Texans’ TNF loss to the Jets in Week 9 with an ankle injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 01 2024
Garrett Wilson
NFL
Garrett Wilson Stuns With Two Athletic One Handed Catches To Seal Jets Win Over Texans
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 01 2024
Arrow to top