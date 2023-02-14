Stetson Bennett, the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, has proven himself as a winner, leading his team to two consecutive national championships. Despite his success, however, he is still considered a gamble by many NFL scouts. This may be due to his smaller stature, standing at just 5’11”, or his age, as he is already 25 years old. Additionally, some question his arm talent.

Bennett’s NFL Draft Odds By Round

Despite these concerns, BetOnline is offering several NFL Draft specials, including betting on where Bennett will be drafted. The odds of Bennett not being drafted are currently set at +150, or 40% probability. Bettors can also wager on Bennett being drafted in the 5th round (+300), 6th round (+350), or 7th round (+275).

The second, third and fourth rounds have odds of +2200, +800, and +450 respectively.

For those who believe in Bennett’s potential, BetOnline also offers odds of +3300 for Bennett being drafted in the first round. This may be a long shot, but Bennett’s career stats at UGA are impressive. He has completed 601 passes out of 924 attempts for a 65% completion percentage, accumulating 8,428 passing yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. His quarterback rating is an impressive 160.7, and he has also rushed for 530 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Which Round Will Stetson Bennett Be Drafted?

Odds Sportsbook Not Drafted +150 Round 7 +275 Round 6 +350 Round 5 +300 Round 4 +450 Round 3 +800 Round 2 +2200 Round 1 +3300

An Unusual Journey to the NFL

Bennett’s journey to the NFL has been anything but conventional. After walking on at Georgia, he left after his freshman year to attend junior college. He eventually returned to UGA, serving as Jake Fromm’s backup before taking over as the starter in 2020. In his three years as a starter, Bennett lost just three games and compiled a career record of 29-3.

Bennett’s success continued in 2022 when he won his second of back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships. He also won the Manning Award, given to the most outstanding quarterback in college football. However, his recent arrest for public intoxication in January 2023 has raised some concerns among NFL executives and scouts.

Despite this setback, Bennett’s coach Kirby Smart has faith in his abilities. Smart has been quoted as saying, “People have slept on Stetson Bennett for too long. He needs an opportunity to play for a long time at the next level.” This sentiment may be shared by some NFL teams, who could see Bennett’s track record of success as evidence of his potential in the pros.

Stetson Bennett’s NFL draft prospects are uncertain, but his past accomplishments at UGA suggest that he could be a valuable addition to an NFL team. Bettors can place wagers on his odds of being drafted in different rounds, with the highest potential payout being for his selection in the first round. While some may have concerns about his size, age, or recent arrest, Bennett’s proven ability to win and his coach’s endorsement make him a player to watch in the upcoming NFL draft.