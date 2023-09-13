On Sunday, the Patriots lost a tough game, 25-20 to the Eagles to start their 2023 season. Mac Jones had 316 yards passing along with three touchdowns and one interception. The Patriots almost made a comeback and they have a tough game Week 2 vs. Miami.

An NFL roster and practice squad are truly never fully set. Injuries happen all the time and teams have to shuffle players to and from the practice squad. At this point in the season, the Patriots felt like they wanted to add another QB. Mac Jones is the starter and Bailey Zappe is the backup. Malik Cunningham is one of their QBs on the practice squad after the team signed Ian Book on Wednesday. He was with the Eagles’ practice squad in 2022.

The #Patriots are signing QB Ian Book to the practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2023



In the 2020 NFL Draft, Ian Book was a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints. He played at Notre Dame in college and holds the school record for most wins by a QB (30). Over two years in the NFL, Book has only started in one game. During the 2020 season, the Saints had 20 players who were out with Covid for one game.

The 25-year-old started that game in nearly an impossible situation and lost. He was 12-20 in that game with 135 yards passing and two interceptions. After that, he was waived by the Saints. However, he only had to wait until the next day to sign with a new team. Book was a member of the Eagles’ practice squad in 2022, but never appeared in a regular season game.

For Book to see action with the Patriots, they would have to be in an extremely desperate situation. Mac Jones is a first-round pick and is the starter. His backup is Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022. On their practice squad, they also have QB Malik Cunningham who went undrafted in 2023. After just joining the team on Wednesday, he’s without question last on the depth chart at QB.