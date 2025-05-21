NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson targeting ‘dream’ gold medal at 2028 LA Olympics

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 25191439 168396541 lowres
USATSI 25191439 168396541 lowres

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is dreaming of winning a gold medal at the 2028 LA Olympics.

Jefferson, widely considered the best receiver in the NFL, wants to represent Team USA in Los Angeles in three years’ time following the news of flag football’s introduction at the Olympics.

The NFL’s 32 owners voted unanimously to allow active players to participate in the world’s biggest international sporting event and Jefferson joined league commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference to express his commitment.

“Just to think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream, just reverting back to being a kid and watching the track and field meets, watching basketball win the gold medal,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson’s endorsement could lead to a domino effect of America’s best football players declaring their interest in playing at the Olympics.

If a former Offensive Player of the Year who has led the league in receptions and receiving yards is eager to play, why wouldn’t anyone else be?

WATCH: Justin Jefferson on playing at the 2028 Olympics

How does flag football differ from the traditional game?

In the traditional game – also known as tackle football – players wear protective gear and engage in full contact, tackling opponents to the ground in a high-intensity environment.

On the other hand flag football sees players wear belts with flags attached and in order to stop a play, defenders must remove an opponent’s flag.

It’s much safer and focuses on strategy and agility rather than brute force. Flag football will in the Olympics be played as a 5-on-5 game compared to 11-on-11 as seen in the NFL’s tackle football.

In flag football, teams score points by advancing the ball into the opponent’s end zone with extra points or field goals on offer after a touchdown – the same as the traditional game.

Quarterbacks have a limited amount of time to throw the ball before a sack is called and the usual penalties are seen in flag football such as offensive and defensive pass interference, illegal contact, holding and illegal use of hands.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Fred Warner 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST Fred Warner’s three-year, $63 million extension with the 49ers makes him the highest-paid LB in the NFL

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Joe Thuney Bears gif
NFL
Chicago gave OL Joe Thuney a two-year extension with $33.5 million guaranteed at signing
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025

In 2024, the Chicago Bears finished 5-12. They lost 10 consecutive games after a 4-2 start to the season. It was rookie QB Caleb Williams’ first year with the team. …

USATSI 25080128 168396541 lowres
NFL
Kenny Pickett leading race in Cleveland Browns quarterback competition
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025

Kenny Pickett is leading the race in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition against Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. In March, the Browns traded a 2025 fifth-rounder and quarterback…

USATSI 25162754 168396541 lowres
NFL
Patriots rejected multiple offers for second round draft pick used to select TreVeyon Henderson
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 19 2025
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic 1
NFL
Is Aaron Rodgers trading to the Steelers? Insider reveals why move has been delayed
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 19 2025
Antonio Brown Involved in Alleged Robbery Attempt and Brawl at Miami Boxing Event
NFL
Antonio Brown Involved in Alleged Robbery Attempt and Brawl at Miami Boxing Event
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 17 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 16 at 16.55.31
NFL
NFL Dublin Game Ticket Information: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 16 2025
Arrow to top