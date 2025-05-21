Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is dreaming of winning a gold medal at the 2028 LA Olympics.

Jefferson, widely considered the best receiver in the NFL, wants to represent Team USA in Los Angeles in three years’ time following the news of flag football’s introduction at the Olympics.

The NFL’s 32 owners voted unanimously to allow active players to participate in the world’s biggest international sporting event and Jefferson joined league commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference to express his commitment.

“Just to think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream, just reverting back to being a kid and watching the track and field meets, watching basketball win the gold medal,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson’s endorsement could lead to a domino effect of America’s best football players declaring their interest in playing at the Olympics.

If a former Offensive Player of the Year who has led the league in receptions and receiving yards is eager to play, why wouldn’t anyone else be?

WATCH: Justin Jefferson on playing at the 2028 Olympics

“To think about the chance of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal, it’s a dream.”@NFLFLAG ambassador Justin Jefferson shares his excitement for Flag Football joining the 2028 Olympics in LA! @jjettas2 pic.twitter.com/v0gUfZtNRP — NFL (@NFL) May 20, 2025

How does flag football differ from the traditional game?

In the traditional game – also known as tackle football – players wear protective gear and engage in full contact, tackling opponents to the ground in a high-intensity environment.

On the other hand flag football sees players wear belts with flags attached and in order to stop a play, defenders must remove an opponent’s flag.

It’s much safer and focuses on strategy and agility rather than brute force. Flag football will in the Olympics be played as a 5-on-5 game compared to 11-on-11 as seen in the NFL’s tackle football.

In flag football, teams score points by advancing the ball into the opponent’s end zone with extra points or field goals on offer after a touchdown – the same as the traditional game.

Quarterbacks have a limited amount of time to throw the ball before a sack is called and the usual penalties are seen in flag football such as offensive and defensive pass interference, illegal contact, holding and illegal use of hands.