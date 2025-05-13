NFL

Vikings will be the first team in NFL history to play two consecutive international games in two different countries

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic

With each passing year, the NFL continues to grow in popularity. Not just in the United States, but around the world. The league has massively embraced international growth. 

In 2025, there are a league-record seven international games and five different host countries. The Minnesota Vikings will make NFL history in the 2025 season. They will be the first team to play two consecutive international games in two different countries. On September 28, they face the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. The following week, they’ll travel to London for a matchup vs. the Browns.

The Vikings are set to make NFL history in the 2025 season


Heading into the 2025 season, the Vikings are 4-0 in international regular season games. They’ll have a chance to defend that perfect record, not once, but twice. We’ve seen teams play multiple international games before. The Jaguars stayed two consecutive weeks in London last season. However, the Vikings are doing it differently. They’re making NFL history by becoming the first team to play two consecutive international games in two different countries.

Last season, the Vikings were in London to face the Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota won that game 23-17. In 2025, the Vikings will begin their international trip in Dublin, Ireland. They’ll face the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 28. The following week, the Vikings travel to London to face the Cleveland Browns on October 5.

Minnesota’s first international regular-season game was September 29, 2013. They beat the Steelers 34-27. The 2025 season will be the second time that the Vikings and Steelers meet internationally. Additionally, the Vikings beat the Browns 33-16 on October 29, 2017. Cleveland and Minnesota will meet for their second international regular-season meeting in 2025. All seven international games for next season have been announced by the NFL.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL

LATEST Vikings will be the first team in NFL history to play two consecutive international games in two different countries

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025
Derek Carr Saints pic
NFL
Who will be the QB for the Saints in 2025 after Derek Carr announced his retirement?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 12 2025

The 2024 New Orleans Saints finished the season 5-12. They had a seven-game losing streak and lost five of their last six games. New Orleans finished with the 9th pick…

NFL Season Opener: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys to Open 2025 NFL Season in Week 1 Primetime
Author image James Lloyd  •  May 12 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Thursday Night Football showdown in the 2025 NFL season opener. 2025 NFL Season Opener The defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia…

Jaxson Dart Embraces Leadership Role in Giants Rookie Minicamp
NFL
Jaxson Dart Embraces Leadership Role in Giants Rookie Minicamp
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 09 2025
Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Competition Intensifies as Minicamps Kickoff
NFL
Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Competition Intensifies as Minicamps Kickoff
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 09 2025
Philadelphia Eagles NFL 1
NFL
NFL Schedule Release 2025: Who Will The Philadelphia Eagles Play In NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Opener?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 09 2025
Dallas Goedert Eagles pic
NFL
Veteran TE Dallas Goedert restructured his contract to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025
Arrow to top