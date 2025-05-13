Vikings will be the first team in NFL history to play two consecutive international games in two different countries

With each passing year, the NFL continues to grow in popularity. Not just in the United States, but around the world. The league has massively embraced international growth.

In 2025, there are a league-record seven international games and five different host countries. The Minnesota Vikings will make NFL history in the 2025 season. They will be the first team to play two consecutive international games in two different countries. On September 28, they face the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. The following week, they’ll travel to London for a matchup vs. the Browns.

The Vikings are set to make NFL history in the 2025 season

For the first time in NFL history, a team will play two consecutive international games in two different countries: The #Vikings will face the #Browns in London at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 5 on @nflnetwork. https://t.co/03w7K3VbAD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2025



Heading into the 2025 season, the Vikings are 4-0 in international regular season games. They’ll have a chance to defend that perfect record, not once, but twice. We’ve seen teams play multiple international games before. The Jaguars stayed two consecutive weeks in London last season. However, the Vikings are doing it differently. They’re making NFL history by becoming the first team to play two consecutive international games in two different countries.

Last season, the Vikings were in London to face the Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota won that game 23-17. In 2025, the Vikings will begin their international trip in Dublin, Ireland. They’ll face the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 28. The following week, the Vikings travel to London to face the Cleveland Browns on October 5.

The full 2025 @nflnetwork international broadcast slate as announced on @gmfb. pic.twitter.com/gs21hTNlsJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2025

Minnesota’s first international regular-season game was September 29, 2013. They beat the Steelers 34-27. The 2025 season will be the second time that the Vikings and Steelers meet internationally. Additionally, the Vikings beat the Browns 33-16 on October 29, 2017. Cleveland and Minnesota will meet for their second international regular-season meeting in 2025. All seven international games for next season have been announced by the NFL.