NFL

Two Buffalo Bills Games Have Been Changed Due To Weather In Last Two Years

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 17050986458319
rsz 17050986458319

They say that no one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. But it seems that no one is more affected by the weather, either. On Saturday morning, it was announced by the governor of the state of New York that the wild card playoff game between the Bills and Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday morning will now be pushed back 27 hours.

Buffalo Bills Have Yet Another Game Affected By Weather

There are some seriously adverse weather conditions predicted around the NFL for the first weekend of the postseason. Much of the talk throughout the week has been about the game in Kansas City, and rightfully so. The matchup between the Chiefs and Dolphins has a chance to be one of the three coldest games in the history of the league, as the wind chill is expected to make temperatures feel as low as -30.

But as the week progressed, the weather report for Western New York started to worsen. The forecast began to call for extremely high winds and driving snow to hit the Orchard Park area from Saturday night into Sunday, which was when the game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh was supposed to take place.

But on Saturday morning, word was released that the league had planned to change the start time of the game. Citing public safety concerns due to travel, the Bills will now play their opening playoff game on Monday afternoon, giving the city and team some time to dig out of the snowy mess that will be left behind by the storm.

Should Buffalo Have A Roof On Their Stadium?

It will be the second time in two seasons that the Bills have had a game affected by a snow storm. Several feet of snow fell in Buffalo the week before Thanksgiving last year, which forced the team to move their game entirely, from Orchard Park, New York to Detroit, Michigan. They took on the Cleveland Browns in that game, winning 31-23.

But that wasn’t the only weather-related gripe that the Bills had last year. When they were defeated in Week 4 by the Dolphins, fans and the media pointed to the sun and extreme heat as a factor, given that players were doubled over on Buffalo’s side all day while dealing with cramps and dehydration.

There have been questions as to why the Bills don’t put a roof on their stadium. The answer has always been that the elements are a part of the game in Western New York. But if the games keep getting postponed of moving to different cities entirely, then what is the point of keeping it open-air?

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 17050986458319
NFL

LATEST Two Buffalo Bills Games Have Been Changed Due To Weather In Last Two Years

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 13 2024
USATSI 22172022 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Playoff Wild Card In Florida
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 13 2024

Bet on the NFL Playoff Wild Card games in Florida, or ANY US State by using the featured US sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in…

USATSI 22238737 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Playoff Wild Card In EVERY US State
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 13 2024

Bet on the NFL Playoff Wild Card games in the USA, or ANY State by using the featured US sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in…

rsz vs1yvn4qajx4soj2mhzb
NFL
NFL: Antonio Pierce Has Been A Popular Name In Early Coaching Searches
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 13 2024
rsz 221218013132 01 miami dolphins buffalo bills 121822
NFL
NFL: You Can Help Shovel The Buffalo Bills Stadium For $20 Per Hour
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 12 2024
attachment gettyimages 1711751213 594x594 1
NFL
Bills Injury Report: Gabe Davis Officially Ruled Out For The Wild Card
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 12 2024
Shortest Football Game
NFL
What Was The Shortest Football Game Ever Played? The Fastest Ending NFL Games Throughout History
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 12 2024
Arrow to top