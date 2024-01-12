On the Friday before Wild Card Weekend in the NFL, several teams participating in the postseason are making preparations for what could be one of the wildest weather days that we have seen in the league in recent memory. Much of the talk has been about the adversely cold conditions that the Chiefs and Dolphins will have to play in while in Kansas City on Saturday night, but there is another stadium that could see some serious snow fall the night before it hosts a game on Sunday.

NFL Games Will Be Heavily Affected By Weather This Weekend

NFL is monitoring weather conditions as it does for all games. https://t.co/SIFsqN2gje — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024

Weather is always a factor in Buffalo, New York. Just last year, during the regular season, a “thundersnow” snow storm hit Western New York, forcing the Bills to play their November 22nd game against the Browns inside Ford Field in Detroit. The NFL made the same decision in 2014 for a Bills/Jets game.

But there will apparently be no changes made to the Wild Card game between the Bills and Steelers scheduled for Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Buffalo and the surrounding area, which reads like this:

Heavy lake effect snow and very strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. The strongest winds will be Saturday into Sunday. Blizzard conditions will be possible at times, especially Saturday night and Sunday…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility

In preparation for the massive amount of snow that could possibly be inside of Highmark Stadium on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the Bills are asking for help.

Bills Need Help Digging Their Stadium Out

We’re going to need some shovelers to get @HighmarkStadm ready for Sunday! How you can help: https://t.co/Wvx1Pa1ILo pic.twitter.com/G6WcRiYofJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2024

Via their social media accounts on Friday, the team made a call to anyone 18 years old or above to come down to the stadium, grab a shovel, and help the team dig their way out of the storm in preparation for the game that is set to be played at 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

In exchange for their services, the team is offering fans who help $20 per hour. The fun will start at 10PM on Saturday night, and there will be complimentary food and breaks provided in a warm area.

The weather will certainly have an effect on the on-field product. The over/under betting line on the game originally opened at 42.5 before the threat of the inclement weather, but that number has dropped all the way down to 33.5 by Friday evening, by far the lowest total of any of the NFL games this weekend.

The game between the Dolphins and Chiefs had an original listed total of 52, but has since dropped to 44, likely due to the weather conditions.