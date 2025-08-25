NFL

The 49ers have added Brian Robinson Jr. as RB depth for the 2025 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brian Robinson Commanders pic
Brian Robinson Commanders pic

Ahead of the 2025 season, San Francisco has been hit hard with injuries. The franchise is searching for a bounce-back year after a 6-11 finish in 2024. 

Last season, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games due to injury. He’s been relatively healthy this offseason, but his backups have been on the injury report. That’s why San Francisco traded with the Commanders to acquire RB Brian Robinson Jr. Washington acquired a 2026 sixth-round pick in the process. Now, Robinson will play the final year of his rookie deal as a member of the 49ers.

Brian Robinson Jr. was traded to the 49ers


With a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Commanders selected Brian Robinson Jr. out of Alabama. In three seasons with Washington, Robinson played in 41 games and made 37 starts. During 2024, he played in 14 of the Commanders’ 17 regular-season games. He made 13 starts, carrying the ball 187 times for 799 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. However, Washington has younger RB talent they’re willing to move forward with.

That’s why the team traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers over the weekend. After being a full-time starter for the last two seasons, Robinson will be a backup in San Francisco. Christian McCaffrey is healthy ahead of the 2025 season. However, there is always the chance he misses time due to injury. If that happens, the Commanders have a quality backup in Brian Robinson Jr.

The 26-year-old RB is set to enter the final season of his rookie contract. Robinson is set to make $2.2 million for the 2025 season. If the 49ers do not offer him an extension during the season, Robinson would become an unrestricted free agent. Before the 49ers acquired Robinson, Isaac Guerendo was set to be McCaffrey’s backup in 2025.

During Washington’s final preseason game, Brian Robinson Jr. did not play. This signaled the end of his time with the Commnaders. Not too long after, he was traded to the 49ers. Sources revealed the Commanders had been shopping Robinson throughout August and finally struck a deal with San Francisco. The 49ers open the 2025 season on the road in Week 1 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Josh Jacobs Packers pic
NFL

LATEST Insiders predict Josh Jacobs will improve in his second season with the Packers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 25 2025
Brian Robinson Commanders pic
NFL
The 49ers have added Brian Robinson Jr. as RB depth for the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 25 2025

Ahead of the 2025 season, San Francisco has been hit hard with injuries. The franchise is searching for a bounce-back year after a 6-11 finish in 2024.  Last season, 49ers…

Johnny Wilson Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles WR Johnny Wilson needs surgery and his 2025 season has been cut short
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2025

On Thursday afternoon, the defending Super Bowl champions were hit with some unfortunate injury news. The Philadelphia Eagles have lost a WR for the 2025 season.  Jeff McLane of the…

49ers helmet pic
NFL
Injuries continue to pile up at WR for the 49ers ahead of the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2025
Chris Godwin Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (ankle) unlikely to play until October
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2025
Darren Waller Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ Darren Waller was activated off the PUP list on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 20 2025
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ starting LT Andrew Thomas has been activated off of the PUP list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 19 2025
Arrow to top