The 49ers have added Brian Robinson Jr. as RB depth for the 2025 season

Ahead of the 2025 season, San Francisco has been hit hard with injuries. The franchise is searching for a bounce-back year after a 6-11 finish in 2024.

Last season, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games due to injury. He’s been relatively healthy this offseason, but his backups have been on the injury report. That’s why San Francisco traded with the Commanders to acquire RB Brian Robinson Jr. Washington acquired a 2026 sixth-round pick in the process. Now, Robinson will play the final year of his rookie deal as a member of the 49ers.

Brian Robinson Jr. was traded to the 49ers



With a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Commanders selected Brian Robinson Jr. out of Alabama. In three seasons with Washington, Robinson played in 41 games and made 37 starts. During 2024, he played in 14 of the Commanders’ 17 regular-season games. He made 13 starts, carrying the ball 187 times for 799 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. However, Washington has younger RB talent they’re willing to move forward with.

That’s why the team traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers over the weekend. After being a full-time starter for the last two seasons, Robinson will be a backup in San Francisco. Christian McCaffrey is healthy ahead of the 2025 season. However, there is always the chance he misses time due to injury. If that happens, the Commanders have a quality backup in Brian Robinson Jr.

We have traded RB Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers pic.twitter.com/HdyqoXI3yT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2025

The 26-year-old RB is set to enter the final season of his rookie contract. Robinson is set to make $2.2 million for the 2025 season. If the 49ers do not offer him an extension during the season, Robinson would become an unrestricted free agent. Before the 49ers acquired Robinson, Isaac Guerendo was set to be McCaffrey’s backup in 2025.

During Washington’s final preseason game, Brian Robinson Jr. did not play. This signaled the end of his time with the Commnaders. Not too long after, he was traded to the 49ers. Sources revealed the Commanders had been shopping Robinson throughout August and finally struck a deal with San Francisco. The 49ers open the 2025 season on the road in Week 1 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.