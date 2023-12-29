NFL

Texans Injury Report: C.J. Stroud to play in Week 17 after clearing concussion protocol

Zach Wolpin
The Texans are still fighting for a playoff spot with two games left in the 2023 regular season. They are one of five teams in the AFC that currently have an 8-7 record. Houston is 8th in the AFC playoff race; only the top seven seeds make it. They’ll need to win their final two games if they want a postseason berth. 

Luckily, the team will get their franchise QB back in Week 17. Rookie C.J. Stroud had missed the Texans’ previous two games. He was dealing with what he called the worst concussions of his career. Medical professionals have cleared Stroud and he will be ready to go for Houston in Week 17. They’ll be at home to face the Titans for the second time this season.

C.J. Stroud will play for the Texans in Week 17 vs. the Titans


The Texans struck gold when they drafted C.J. Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s exceeded his expectations in year one with Houston and his ceiling continues to grow. Despite missing the last two games in a row due to a concussion, the 22-year-old is still having an incredible season. Stroud has thrown for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Houston is 7-6 in his 13 starts this season.

While the rookie QB was out, the Texans turned to Case Keenum. He went 1-1 in his two starts and kept the team in a position to still potentially make the playoffs. It’s going to be an uphill battle, but the Texans have a path to the postseason. First, they’ll need to beat Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans. They just recently met on 12/17 and the Texans won 19-16 in OT. Case Keenum was the starter for that contest.


This will be C.J. Stroud’s first chance to play the Titans. In his last game played, the rookie QB finished with just 91 passing yards and suffered a concussion. Stroud will look to put that performance behind him and get back to his normal style of play. He’s thrown for over 250+ yards in nine of his 13 starts this season. The 22-year-old is far and away the best rookie QB in his class and is the odds-on favorite to win ROY in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
