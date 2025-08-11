Tennessee is hopeful Tyjae Spears (ankle) can be ready for Week 1

With a 3-14 finish in 2024, the Titans landed the #1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They selected Miami’s QB Cam Ward, and he played in his first preseason game over the weekend.

Tennessee lost 29-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that first preseason game of 2025, Titans RB Tyjae Spears suffered an ankle sprain. The 24-year-old is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason, according to head coach Brian Callahan. They’re remaining hopeful that Spears will be ready to go for Week 1 on Sunday, September 7.

How much time will Tyjae Spears miss for the Tennessee Titans?

Titans RB Tyjae Spears is expected to be out a few weeks due to his sprained ankle, per HC Brian Callahan. It means that Spears’ preseason is over and the team will hope to have him back by the start of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/Q99mbrBlmF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2025



In the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, the Titans selected RB Tyjae Spears out of Tulane. As a rookie in 2023, Spears was the backup to Derrick Henry. He carried the ball 100 times for 453 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Spears added 52 catches for 385 yards and one receiving touchdown. In 2024, Spears missed five games for the Titans due to injury.

He played in 12 of their 17 games and made one start. His production in year two slipped for the Titans. That’s because the team brought in Tony Pollard and made him the featured back. Spears had 84 carries last season compared to Pollard’s 260. On Tennessee’s first official depth chart, Pollard was listed as the starter.

Tony Pollard in 4 games without Tyjae Spears last season: 116.2 YPG (1,976-yard pace)

15.8 fantasy PPG (RB16)

17.9 expected PPG (RB7) This with Mason Rudolph at QB, mind you. Going to SMASH his RB27 ADP this year if Tyjae misses time – nevermind the QB upgrade. pic.twitter.com/7dDxRmvpyq — David J. Gautieri (@GuruFantasyWrld) August 10, 2025

On Saturday, the Titans played their first preseason game of 2025. They were on the road to face the Buccaneers. Just before halftime, RB Tyjae Spears caught a pass for 13 yards and was tackled. On that play, he suffered an ankle sprain. Spears limped off the field and was placed on a cart. After the game, Spears was seen leaving with a walking boot and was on crutches.

Brian Callahan spoke this offseason about having a more balanced rushing attack in 2025. Tonly Pollard had 176 more carries than Tyjae Spears in 2024. Tyjae Spears suffered an injury on Saturday and will miss the remainder of the preseason for Tennessee. That’s crushing for Spears, who is looking for a bounce-back season. The team remains hopeful that Spears will be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season.