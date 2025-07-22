NFL

Stefon Diggs (ACL) has been cleared for full participation in Patriots training camp

Zach Wolpin
As we hit the end of July, NFL training camps will be in full swing. On Tuesday, July 22, veteran players will start reporting for the New England Patriots. Their first practice open to the media is Wedneday the 23rd. 

This offseason, the Patriots took a chance on WR Stefon Diggs. The 31-year-old tore his ACL last October as a member of the Texans. NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Diggs has been cleared as a full participant for training camp. Massive news for the Patriots, who finally have a WR1 for QB Drake Maye.

New England’s Stefon Diggs will be monitored early in training camp


On October 27, 2024, Stefon Diggs tore his ACL in a game vs. the Colts. That ended his season prematurely with the Houston Texans. Diggs played in eight games and recorded 47 catches for 463 yards and three touchdowns. In March, the New England Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $69 million deal. The team signed Diggs, knowing he could miss the start of the 2025 season.

However, the 31-year-old has worked hard this offseason to get back on the field. An ACL injury is normally nine-to twelve-month recovery time. In one week, it will be exactly nine months since Diggs suffered the injury in late October. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that Stefon Diggs has been cleared as a full participant for Patriots training camp.

New England will take caution early on in training camp with Diggs. He’s made great progress this offseason, and the team doesn’t want to jeopardize that. Entering the 2025 season, the 10-year pro is the team’s WR1. From 2018-2023, Diggs had 1,000+ receiving yards in six consecutive seasons. That includes a league-leading 1,535 in 2020. His first season with Buffalo.

Diggs’ ACL tear in 2024 was the first major injury in his NFL career. It was the first time he had missed four or more games in a single season. If the one-time All-Pro can return to form in 2025, he has a chance to hit 1,000+ receiving yards again. Tight end Hunter Henry and WR DeMario Douglas each had 66 receptions last season. Stefon Diggs could easily hit that number and then some if he has no limitations heading into the regular season.

