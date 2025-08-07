Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have a plan outlined for WR Roman Wilson

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.6 million deal with the Steelers this offseason. The veteran QB is entering his 21st professional season.

For the upcoming season, the Steelers have a unique group of wide receivers. D.K. Metclaf is the unquestioned WR1. After Metclaf, is older players or younger ones who are unproven. That includes second-year pro Roman Wilson. He was a third-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2024 NFL draft. Wilson didn’t have a single catch in his rookie season, but head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers have a plan for Wilson this preseason.

Can Roman Wilson see legitimate playing time with the Steelers in 2025

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers says that WR Roman Wilson just “needs to get out of his own head” “I need to get Roman out of his own head a bit. He cares so much about whether it’s my approval or he’s doing it right. He’s just got to trust himself because he’s so… pic.twitter.com/KCNPUyWPaC — JPA Football (@jasrifootball) August 6, 2025



In the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Steelers selected WR Roman Wilson out of Michigan. He was part of the Wolverines’ 2023 National Championship team. During the 2023 season, he led all Michigan skill position players with 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. As a rookie, Wilson was used sparingly by the Steelers.

He appeared in just one game and was on the field for five snaps. After one season, Wilson has yet to catch a pass in a regular-season game. Additionally, the young WR has never played in the preseason. An injury during training camp in 2024 robbed him of playing in last year’s preseason. The 24-year-old will suit up for his first preseason game on Saturday night vs. the Jaguars.

QB Mason Rudolph hits second-year WR Roman Wilson for a good gain during 11-on-11 at #Steelers training camp! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xpeYefU3pY — Steelers Update (@SteelersUpdate1) July 31, 2025

Recently, head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers have a plan outlined for the young WR this preseason. Tomlin noted that Wilson is “well-conditioned,” and expects that to show in his playing time. For this week, the Steelers are focused on Wilson’s offesnive production. Next week, they’ll infuse him into special teams. Wilson ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and had flashed as a punt returner in college.

On Pittsburgh’s first official depth chart, Roman Wilson was listed as a third-string WR. D.K. Metclaf and Calvin Austin were the starters. Robert Woods and Scotty Miller were second string, followed by Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek at third string. Expect to see Wilson get plenty of live reps this preseason for the Steelers. He’s stepped up his production at practice this week, and that could translate to on-field success.