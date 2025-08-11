NFL

Shane Steichen loves the ‘physicality’ Tyler Warren brings to the Colts

Zach Wolpin
Ahead of the 2025 season, the Colts have a QB battle for the starting spot. It’s up to Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones to win it. Regardless of who the starter is, they’ll have a brand new rookie TE to throw to. 

With the 14th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Colts selected Tyler Warren out of Penn State. He’s listed as the starting TE on Indianapolis’ official depth chart. After the Colts’ 24-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 1 of the preseason, head coach Shae Steichen had high praise for Warren. Steichen said he loves the “physicality” that Tyler Warren will bring to the team.

Tyler Warren could be one of the best young TEs in the NFL


During the 2024 season, the Colts used several tight ends. Not one player outshone the rest of the group. Colts don’t expect the same to happen in 2025 with rookie TE Tyler Warren. He was the 14th pick in the 2025 NFL draft by Indianapolis. In his final collegiate season, Warren led the Big 10 with 104 catches, along with 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

He added 26 carries for 218 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Warren played wildcat QB for Penn State. With the Colts, the 23-year-old will be a tight end. Recently, head coach Shane Steichen showed praise for the rookie. He said he loves the “physicality” that Warren brings to the Colts in 2025.

Steichen specifically mentioned how Warren “lowers his shoulder in the open field to get those extra tough yards.” He believes Warren’s physicality will be “phenomenal” for the Colts. This past Thursday, the team had its first preseason game of 2025. Tyler Warren played with the starters. He caught all three of his targets for 40 yards.

The rookie TE could catch passes from multiple QBs in 2025. Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are competing to be the starter. If Richardson is QB1, there’s no guarantee he stays healthy. He’s missed at least six games in each of his first two seasons. Daniel Jones is a capable backup with years of starting experience. How quickly can rookie TE Tyler Warren adjust to the NFL? Can he be a breakout rookie TE like Brock Bowers was in 2024?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top