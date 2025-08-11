Shane Steichen loves the ‘physicality’ Tyler Warren brings to the Colts

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Colts have a QB battle for the starting spot. It’s up to Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones to win it. Regardless of who the starter is, they’ll have a brand new rookie TE to throw to.

With the 14th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Colts selected Tyler Warren out of Penn State. He’s listed as the starting TE on Indianapolis’ official depth chart. After the Colts’ 24-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 1 of the preseason, head coach Shae Steichen had high praise for Warren. Steichen said he loves the “physicality” that Tyler Warren will bring to the team.

Tyler Warren could be one of the best young TEs in the NFL

“Natural feel… awareness of zones and voids… so physical” 📈 Does HC Shane Steichen see any shades of Hall of Famer Antonio Gates in Colts rookie TE Tyler Warren?@heykayadams | @Colts #ForTheShoe @AntonioGates85 pic.twitter.com/xq7DwWCm2b — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 10, 2025



During the 2024 season, the Colts used several tight ends. Not one player outshone the rest of the group. Colts don’t expect the same to happen in 2025 with rookie TE Tyler Warren. He was the 14th pick in the 2025 NFL draft by Indianapolis. In his final collegiate season, Warren led the Big 10 with 104 catches, along with 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

He added 26 carries for 218 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Warren played wildcat QB for Penn State. With the Colts, the 23-year-old will be a tight end. Recently, head coach Shane Steichen showed praise for the rookie. He said he loves the “physicality” that Warren brings to the Colts in 2025.

Tyler Warren being Tyler Warren. 📺 NFL Network

pic.twitter.com/chBCl6C3G4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 7, 2025

Steichen specifically mentioned how Warren “lowers his shoulder in the open field to get those extra tough yards.” He believes Warren’s physicality will be “phenomenal” for the Colts. This past Thursday, the team had its first preseason game of 2025. Tyler Warren played with the starters. He caught all three of his targets for 40 yards.

The rookie TE could catch passes from multiple QBs in 2025. Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are competing to be the starter. If Richardson is QB1, there’s no guarantee he stays healthy. He’s missed at least six games in each of his first two seasons. Daniel Jones is a capable backup with years of starting experience. How quickly can rookie TE Tyler Warren adjust to the NFL? Can he be a breakout rookie TE like Brock Bowers was in 2024?