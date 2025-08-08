NFL

Colts’ Anthony Richardson (finger) could practice Saturday after an injury scare

Zach Wolpin
Anthony Richardson Colts pic

On Thursday evening, the Colts had their first preseason game of 2025. They were on the road to face the Ravens. During Indianapolis’ first offensive drive, QB Anthony Richardson suffered an injury to his throwing hand. 

He exited the game and was replaced by Daniel Jones. Luckily, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that Anthony Richardson only suffered a dislocated pinkie. X-rays came back clean, and there’s a chance the 23-year-old practices on Saturday. The Colts have the day off on Friday after a preseason game on Thursday.

Anthony Richardson avoided a long-term injury on Friday


In the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts used the fourth overall pick to select QB Anthony Richardson out of Florida. Coming out of college, Richardson was one of the most intriguing players in the draft. His raw talent and skill were undeniable. However, the young QB lacked the starting experience that most first-round picks already have. Regardless, the Colts were ecstatic to draft Richardson.

Through two seasons, it’s been an underwhelming start for Anthony Richardson. The young QB has battled injuries early in his career. As a rookie in 2023, Richardson played just four games for the Colts. He missed 13 games due to season-ending shoulder surgery. In 2024, Richardson started 11 of the Colts’ 17 games. He missed a few games due to injury and was even benched for veteran QB Joe Flacco.

Heading into the 2025 season, Anthony Richardson is in a QB battle with Daniel Jones. He was previously the starting QB for the Giants in 2024 before he was released. On the team’s first official depth chart, the starting QB was listed as Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. On Thursday evening, the Colts were on the road for their first preseason game of 2025.

Anthony Richardson suffered a dislocated pinkie and had to exit the game. After X-rays came back clean, Richardson has a chance to return to practice on Saturday. This is positive news for Indianapolis. Their fans were waiting with bated breath to know their starting QB wouldn’t miss significant time. The Colts’ first game of the 2025 season is at home in Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
