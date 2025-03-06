Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade and multiple teams are interested

Wednesday, March 5, 2025, was a shocking day in Seattle. The team announced they would be releasing long-time WR Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons.

On top of that, Pro Bowl WR D.K. Metcalf announced he is requesting a trade. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Seahawks want a first and third-round pick in return for the Metcalf. Will any team be willing to reach Seattle’s asking price?

Where will D.K. Metcalf play in 2025?

The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, per sources. Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year. Multiple teams have inquired. pic.twitter.com/JX93XAvb52 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 6, 2025



In the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, the Seahawks drafted WR D.K. Metcalf out of Ole Miss. The 27-year-old has played six seasons for Seattle. Metcalf has played in 97 games and has 93 career starts. He’s never finished a season with less than 900 receiving yards in his professional career. The two-time Pro Bowler has been a consistent play-maker for Seattle. His best season was in 2020 when he finished with 83 catches for 1,303 yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns.

After six seasons with the Seahawks, WR D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade from Seattle. Dianna Russini has reported that several teams have inquired about Metcalf. The Chargers pursued Metcalf last offseason but did not have any luck. New England, Buffalo, and Green Bay are expected to be interested in the former Seahawks WR.

When a team trades for D.K. Metcalf this offseason, they’ll do it with hopes of signing him long-term. The WR wants an extension with $30 million per year as his salary. At 27, Metcalf is in the prime of his career and several teams want to add him to their roster. Metcalf has 438 catches, 6,324 yards, and 48 touchdowns since entering the league in 2019. Where will the two-time Pro Bowler play in 2025?