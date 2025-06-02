PIF reopen discussions with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi over Saudi Pro League switch

Joe Lyons
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) have reopened discussions with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who are reporting negotiations are underway to bring the 37-year-old to the Middle East after a failed attempt in 2023.

Following months of deliberation over joining the Saudi Pro League two years ago, Messi opted to sign for MLS outfit Inter Miami upon his departure from the European game.

The Argentina international arrived in Miami in July 2023 as a free agent on a deal that expires at the end of 2025 and as that contract nears its end, the player is exploring his options.

Miami manager and Messi’s former Barcelona and Argentina teammate Javier Mascherano recently said the team are ‘spoiled’ by the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner,

In 2023, Messi spoke to TIME Magazine a year after winning the World Cup in Qatar about how close he came to playing in Saudi Arabia:

“I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league. I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future.

“As the country’s tourism ambassador, it was a destination that attracted me, especially because I’ve enjoyed everything I have visited, because of how football is growing in the country and because of the effort they are putting into creating a top competition.

“It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me.”

Will Lionel Messi move to the Saudi Pro League?

As of today, the move to Saudi Arabia is considered likely and The Athletic reported in April that talks to prolong Messi’s stay in Florida are at an advanced stage.

We are still yet to hear confirmation of a contract extension but considering how well things have gone since he touched down in Miami, there’s no real reason for the player to move.

Inter Miami secured its spot at the Club World Cup by winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield in 2024, with the first Group A game against Al Ahly pencilled in for Saturday, June 14.

Miami are the current favorites to win the MLS Cup and they currently sit third in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati.

In 59 appearances for Miami, Messi has scored 49 goals and recorded 24 assists. Another reason for him to stay put is the prospect of playing at the club’s new stadium next season.

A new 25,000-seater ground named Miami Freedom Park will host Inter’s home games from the 2026 campaign.

The idea of Messi going to Saudi Arabia to potentially join forces with historic rival Cristiano Ronaldo or play against him is something every soccer fan would be eager to see but in reality, the chances are slim at best.

