Philadelphia Braces for Eagles Win with Greased Poles for NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. While fans are excited to cheer on their team, the Philadelphia Police Department is taking measures to ensure the safety of the city. In preparation for a potential Eagles victory, the police department has announced plans to grease traffic and light poles to prevent NFL fans from climbing on them.

Philadelphia PD set to grease poles

Philadelphia Police Department is set to grease poles around the city with waterproof hydraulic fluid. The measure will be put in place to stop fans climbing the poles in celebration should the Eagles win their NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“We will be instituting the practice of ‘greasing poles’ as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures,” a Philadelphia PD spokesperson said. “We encourage everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly.”

This may seem like satire or parody, but it is in fact a legitimate measure being taken by the police department. In anticipation of large crowds, barricades have already been put in place around the city. Extra officers will be on duty to deal with the rowdy Philadelphia fans.

With the Eagles on the precipice of a Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia Police Department said it will grease traffic and light poles as part of its safety precautions across the city. https://t.co/N3WxaLBhaY — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 27, 2023

“Many of the preparations that have been undertaken mirror similar events that have occurred in the past with the Phillies’ NLCS celebrations as the most recent example,” police said.

When the Eagles beat the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl, fans climbed poles to celebrate. However, the police department is taking proactive steps to prevent a repeat of this dangerous behavior.

It will be a challenge to control one of the most volatile fanbases in sports, but the proactive measures in place give the police department a fighting chance.

The NFC Championship game kicks off at 3pm on Sunday. A place in the Super Bowl against either the Bengals or the Chiefs on the line. The pole greasers will likely have more work to do if that comes to fruition.